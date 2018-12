49ers vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams (12-3) have a lot to play for when they welcome Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers (4-11) to the L.A. Coliseum in a battle of NFC West rivals as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

With a win, Los Angeles wraps up the No. 2 seed in the NFC. With a loss, Los Angeles can drop to the No. 3 seed if the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Rams would then likely host a Wild Card Game against either the aforementioned Vikings or the Philadelphia Eagles — the defending Super Bowl champions who, by the way, went on the road and stunned the Rams 30-23 in their home building just two short weeks ago.

Prior to last week’s 31-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams had lost two straight games for the first time all season. The loss of Cooper Kupp has noticeably slowed down Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandon Cooks, Robert Woods and the rest of the offense a big despite last week’s 31-point effort.

McVay, like most other coaches, understands treating this meeting as a playoff game would do wonders for the team’s momentum heading into January.

“It’s very important for us to come out ready to go. Continue to carry some momentum that we were able to establish … leading into our final home game of the regular season at the Coliseum. Also, our final division game. To be able to wrap up the division — try to stay unbeaten in the division this year would be a great accomplishment. But most importantly, it’s coming away and trying to go 1-0 this week. We know that if we’re able to do that, then that means that we get a first-round bye.”

Shanahan has dealt with a lot of injuries with the 49ers this season. Despite that, there have been a few positives, namely the play of undrafted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens. In seven starts, Mullens has completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,995 yards and thrown 10 touchdowns.

Mullen’s will likey need to avoid Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald, who sits at 19.5 sacks for the season — the NFL record for a defensive tackle — is three away from potentially tying Michael Strahan’s NFL record. Donald is the current favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.