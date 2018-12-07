Chicago Simeon vs Rancho Christian Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-ranked player in the high school class of 2020 will go up against a longtime high school powerhouse when the Rancho Christian School Eagles and the Simeon Career Academy Wolverines meet at the Hoophall West High School Invitational in Arizona on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at about 7:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that will have coverage of eight HoopHall West games this weekend.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Simeon vs Rancho Christian–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

Rancho Christian, out of Temecula, California, sports perhaps the best frontline in the nation. Senior power forward Isaiah Mobley is the No. 17 college recruit in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the best player out of California.

He committed to playing for the USC Trojans after the program hired his father, former Compton Magic coach Eric Mobley, to the coaching staff.

Isaiah’s younger brother, junior center Evan Mobley, is the No. 1 player in his class, per 247Sports.

While Evan hasn’t yet officially committed to the Trojans, he’s expected to follow his dad and brother to USC.

“Honestly, I think he’s like Kevin Durant, Greek Freakish,” the 6’9″ Isaiah said of his 6’11” younger brother, according to ESPN. “He’s a freak athlete. We train athletically, but he kind of woke up one day and was a totally different cat. He was just growing and growing, and now here he is.”

Evan spoke of his older brother’s offensive versatility.

“He’s a point forward. He brings the ball up a lot,” the younger Mobley said. “He can shoot it, too, but he can also go in the paint and score it whenever he wants.”

Last season, Isaiah averaged 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game, according to 247Sports. His younger brother averaged 14.3 points, 9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest, while shooting 63 percent from the field.

The brothers will go up against a Simeon team that finished ranked No. 12 in the nation a season ago.

Always a force in high school basketball, the Chicago school has produced NBA players like Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker, Nick Anderson, and Bobby Simmons.

When the Chicago Bulls signed Parker in free agency this offseason, the forward defended Rose — who’s almost seven years older — after a reporter asked a question about the point guard’s career.

“Derrick had no lows. He didn’t,” Parker said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “Because he still maintained. Derrick is a legend, no matter what. I don’t like how you explained that. No rise and falls. Injuries are a part of life. Everybody has an injury, either athletics or normal life. Derrick is one of the best players to ever play the game and one of the best icons of Chicago. He accomplished his duty already.”

Both players were named Illinois Mr. Basketball during their Simeon careers; Parker is the first and only player to have claimed the honor twice.

“Jabari respects Derrick to the utmost,” Simeon coach Robert Smith, who coached both players, told the Tribune. “Once you put the Simeon jersey on, you’re family. Injuries are part of life. How soon we forget (Rose) was the (NBA) Rookie of the Year and youngest to ever be MVP. All the memories we had in this building. He’s one of the best players to ever come out of Simeon and the city of Chicago. So we’re all going to respect what he has going on.”

