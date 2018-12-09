How to Watch Bucks vs Raptors Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in a matchup of two elite Eastern Conference squads.

Preview

The Raptors and Bucks have already met once this season — a 124-109 Toronto victory — but it was hardly a preview of a potential Eastern Conference finals matchup; Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Raps’ and Bucks’ respective two-way superstars, sat out.

They’ll both go on Sunday. Leonard’s Raptors sit atop the conference with the league’s best record; the Greek Freak’s Bucks are currently the East’s third seed.

“I think it’s intriguing in general just because they are both going to want to go at each other a little bit,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, according to STATS LLC. “Guard each other and go at each other and, while we don’t want it to be a personal battle, I’m assuming there will be a little personal-ness going on between them.

“I would imagine both of them are going to be excited to play and play with a lot of energy and force and try to get a lot of things done. They are both talked about (as being) among the best players in the East, both are in MVP talks now, so I think this is a game for them to see what happens.”

In the wake of an eight-game winning streak, the Raptors have dropped two of their last three, falling to the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets. Point guard Kyle Lowry, who leads the NBA in assists per game, shot 3-for-20 from three-point range in the three-game stretch, and 4-for-23 overall. He’s shooting 33.3 percent from deep on the year, his worst mark since 2009-10, his fourth NBA season.

“Missing shots; have to play better,” Lowry said, per STATS LLC. “I don’t make excuses and I don’t have any excuses to make. I’m just not playing well. So it’s as simple as that. I have to play better.

“I hold myself to a high standard and I have to play better. As the leader of this team, I have to figure out how to play a lot better offensively.”

Nurse wants his starting point guard to keep looking for his shot.

“I’d like for him to be a touch more aggressive,” Nurse said of Lowry, according to Sporting News. “He’s like a lot of players; when he’s feeling the stroke, he’s going to be aggressive. When it’s not quite feeling right, he’s going to try to do other things.”

The Bucks opened their season 13-4, but they’ve lost four of their last seven. The team recently consummated a pair of trades to bring in two veterans, point guard George Hill and center Jason Smith.

Hill spent his first three NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, while current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was a Spurs assistant.

“We’re really excited about adding him,” Budenholzer said, per STATS LLC. “Just another guard that can kind of play both positions. Attack off the dribble. Shoots the three-pointer at a high percentage. Defensively, I think he can guard multiple positions. I’ve been around him a lot. So there’s a great comfort level with me. The human is off the charts.”

Hill and Smith won’t play on Sunday.