Browns vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Lamar Jackson is looking to lead the first-place Baltimore Ravens (9-6) into the postseason as they get ready to take on suddenly surging No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) in an intriguing game between AFC North opponents as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Preview

Baltimore clinches the AFC North for the first time since 2012 and end a three-year postseason drought under head coach John Harbaugh with a win against Cleveland. Cleveland clinched a winning season for the first time since 2007 with a win against Baltimore.

It’s a matchup of rookie quarterbacks when Jackson and Mayfield take to the field on Sunday. During the first meeting between these two teams earlier this season in Cleveland, Joe Flacco was still under center for the Ravens. The Browns outlasted the Ravens 12-9 in a rainy, gritty low-scoring AFC North dogfight type of game.

At the heart of the Ravens’ late-season surge is a defense that is playing at an elite level. At times, the Ravens’ performances have looked awfully similar to some of the team’s standout defensive units from the past 20 years.

Cornerback Brandon Carr has played his role for Baltimore. Carr told reporters this week there is that extra motivation to get into the playoffs.

“We all have our own motivation. I only have a few playoff games in my 11 years, so I have a lot of added motivation with that. But definitely, last year doesn’t sit well with us. We had a prime opportunity to extend our season, and we failed at it. We didn’t finish the job, so that’s why this year, the art of finish is big for us.

Just finding ways to win this game by any means necessary, emptying your tank, giving it your all, and then we’ll reload for next week once we get there.”

The Ravens attempt to avoid repeating Week 17 heartbreak and history. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Ravens in Week 17 to eliminate them from the playoffs, allowing the Buffalo Bills to end their own drought (dating back to 2000). Jackson has won five of his first six career starts, and attempts to make it six of seven on Sunday.

Mayfield has made headlines recently for his stare down of former head coach Hue Jackson during the Browns’ wins against the Bengals. Mayfield has elevated his play, as Cleveland has won five of its past six games as well.