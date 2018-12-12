How to Watch Real Madrid vs Moscow Online in USA

Real Madrid will host CSKA Moscow on Wednesday in each team’s final match of group play in the Champions League.

Preview

The Russian side claimed four points in their first two matches in Champions League group play, erasing a two-goal deficit to draw with Viktoria Plzen before handing Real Madrid their lone loss to a Group G foe.

But CSKA have lost all three matches since, and they won’t advance to the knockout stage. Madrid and AS Roma will move on, having clinched first and second place atop Group G, respectively. CSKA are tied with Plzen on points, but the Czech side has the edge based on head-to-head matchups. If CSKA is to finish the group stage in third place and thus land a Europa League berth, they’ll need a better result than Plzen produces in their Wednesday visit to Roma.

While the game means little to Madrid, manager Santiago Solari said his squad will play to win in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“We go in to every match trying to respect our history and the competition,” Solari said, according to RealMadrid.com. “There are teams that are playing for things and we go in to every game looking to win. We must keep the momentum going in every competition and we must remain competitive.”

While Madrid left back Marcelo appears to have recovered from his most recent injury, Solari will apparently take a cautious approach and hold him out of a fixture that will have no effect on the team’s standing.

“I’d like to be able to count on him soon,” Solari added. “The most important thing is that when he returns, he’s right, and we don’t lose him again. It’s what the coaches, the doctors and the fans want. It’s not of any help to us to play a game and then not be able to play the next.”

If Solari holds out several of his top players, it could mean an opportunity for talented 18-year-old forward Vinicius Junior, who’s made four appearances for the team since his signing became official in July.

“I can’t tell you if he’ll start, but he has exceeded expectations,” Solari said of the young Brazilian, per RealMadrid.com. “He’s very young and has the future ahead of him. He has already made his debut in all competitions and these last few months have passed very fast for him. We’re all very happy with him.”