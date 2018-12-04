Redskins vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Washington Redskins (6-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) are right in the middle of the muddled NFC playoff race as both NFC East teams prepare to do battle at Lincoln Financial Field as Week 13 action concludes with Monday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The Eagles received good news as running back Josh Adams (hip) s set go against the Redskins.Adrian Peterson (hamstring) and Jordan Reeed (back) were listed as questionable, but are expected to play.

Washington is coming off a rough Thanksgiving performance against the first-place Dallas Cowboys. It was the first game since starting quarterback Alex Smith sustained a season-ending leg injury.

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, an experienced backup with a similar skill set as Smith, was solid against the Cowboys, but not good enough. Turnovers and mistakes plagued Washington, which will need to be cleaned up against Philadelphia.

“Whenever you lose, it’s always tough. Losing in the division is even tougher. So there is a lot to clean up there, a lot to learn and moving forward to the Eagles now. We’ve watched that (Dallas) tape, kind of put it to bed and thankful to have a little bit of extra time to prepare for these guys a couple extra days. I could use it all.”

Washington enters Monday having lost three of its past four games. Philadelphia had lost two straight games before a comeback victory at home against the New York Giants last week.