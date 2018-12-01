SEC Champ: Alabama vs Georgia Live Stream – How to Watch Online

In a rematch of last year’s National Championship Game, Nick Saban leads the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) against Kirby Smart and the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in the Dr. Pepper SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Alabama’s offense enters averaging 538 yards per game on offense. The Crimson Tide average 332.1 passing yards thanks to sophomore Tua Tagovailoa, the current Heisman Trophy favorite. Tagovailoa has 36 total touchdowns this season, a school record.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters that Kirby Smart’s Georgia team isn’t entirely different from the one he and the Crimson Tide saw in January, and that the preparation this time around will remain largely the same.

“Georgia is one of the most complete teams in the country They haven’t really like dramatically changed. I think they’ve made a lot of improvement. I think their efficiency on offense has been very good all year long. Defensively, their scheme has not changed a lot, but some of their players have. They still have really, really good players and they play well together. They’re well coached. Nothing easy against them.”

Georgia’s formula from last season hasn’t changed much. Despite losing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb to the NFL, the Bulldogs rushing attack actually got better in 2018 in comparison to 2017, as they averaged 259.8 yards on the ground this season.

Maybe the most underappreciated SEC storyline: Georgia lost 2 RBs to the first two rounds of the NFL draft and its run game improved. For @FiveThirtyEight: https://t.co/J9EqlacSHa pic.twitter.com/fNm0TKQ6Fv — Josh Planos (@JPlanos) November 30, 2018

Alabama has been vulnerable to good quarterback play. Jake Fromm — completing 69.1% of his pass attempts this season, which is currently on pace to break the school record — has provided the Bulldogs with steady play the position all season. Fromm has also thrown 24 touchdowns this season against just five interceptions.