Stanford vs BYU Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch National Semifinal Online

The No. 1 Stanford Cardinal and the No. 4 BYU Cougars will meet in the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Stanford vs BYU Preview

The Cougars (31-1) handed the Cardinal (32-1) their lone loss of the season, at BYU back on August 31.

“This is a great win for the program,” said BYU head coach Heather Olmstead, according to The Daily Herald. “It shows how far we’ve come, to be able to beat a program like Stanford, who is historically such a proven team. They’ve won seven national championships and been to 21 Final Fours. The fact they are No. 1, the win is great for us. Our girls wanted it. They wanted to compete with the best in the country and they got that tonight.”

Outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry, a favorite for national player of the year honors, led BYU with 20 kills. She hit .341 in the match.

“I know I have a really good team around me,” the senior said, per the Herald. “I can’t win the game by myself. I know my teammates are going to execute when we need to execute. It builds their confidence in me and my confidence in them. … There is still a long way to go and we know that there are a lot of things to get better at. But this win is definitely a good thing that we can hold onto. When we get toward the end of the season and we’re in a tough match, we can look back and know that we did it, that we can fight through anything.”

Olmstead said of the All-American: “Roni was phenomenal. She swung with confidence, she swung high and was in their face on the block. She got her 1,000th kill tonight and I’m so proud she’s a BYU Cougar.”

BYU swept the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals for a rematch with Stanford, who dropped the first set of their quarterfinals matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions before claiming the last three.

“We made more errors in the serve than we usually do, but what I like is that we didn’t change, but we stayed aggressive and it started turning the game around,” said Stanford head coach and former BYU volleyball player Kevin Hambly, according to The Stanford Daily.

The Cardinal have their own potential national player of the year in junior outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, who won the award last year.

“The Final Four is going to be a great occasion also to play BYU,” Plummer said, per the Daily. “That loss against them, I think, is still present in everybody’s mind, at least in mine, and I’m sure it’s going to be great fun, as both teams grew a lot from the beginning of the season.”