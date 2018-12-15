Stanford vs Nebraska Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch National Championship Online

The Stanford Cardinal and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday night, with the women’s volleyball national championship on the line.

Stanford vs Nebraska Preview

The Cardinal bested BYU in the semifinals, 3-0, to avenge their lone loss of the season, which came against the Cougars on August 31. They’re the first Pac-12 team to go undefeated in conference play since 2003, when it was still the Pac-10.

“People are very excited about winning the Pac-12 and going undefeated and all that, but it’s not what we’re trying to accomplish this year,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said, according to NCAA.com. “It wasn’t even something that we were talking about. It’s something that happened. All that we’ve been talking about is doing right in this tournament right now and win the national championship.

“That’s really been our main concern and that’s been our focus literally since January when we came back. We identified the things that we needed to work on and we attacked those things. I think it’s win-or-bust kind of deal.”

On Friday, Cardinal outside hitter Kathryn Plummer was named the player of the year for the second season in a row.

“I think her first year (at Stanford) she was a really physical attacker, but I wouldn’t say she had the range that she’s developed and worked on,” Hambly said of the junior, per NCAA.com. “Whether it’s the variety of shots from an offensive standpoint, I think she’s improved as a blocker, she’s definitely improved as a passer and a defender, become a really aggressive and great server. If you go down the line, everything she’s done, she’s just getting better and better. And I think she got better today in some things.

“She’s not done, she’s not a complete product, which she probably won’t be until she’s 35 years old, to be honest. It’s fun to coach a kid like that that’s so hungry to learn and continue to get better.”

Stanford won their seventh title in 2016. The Cornhuskers won it all in 2015 and 2017 to bring their total to five. Nebraska outside hitter Mikaela Foecke was named the tournament’s most outstanding player after each of those titles. The senior has been to the Final Four every year of her career; she’s 21-1 in tournament matches.

“The Final Four is always super fun,” Foecke said, according to NCAA.com. “There’s so much hype. As a team, we really embrace that. That’s where we play some of our best volleyball.

“Some people didn’t see us here right now. But we’ve done it. We made it. From the beginning of the season to where we are now is leaps and bounds.”