Texas Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Baylor vs Vanderbilt

The Baylor Bears will play the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Texas Bowl on Thursday, at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

2018 Texas Bowl Preview

The Bears (6-6) bested Texas Tech in their final game of the 2018 regular season to earn bowl eligibility.

“Of all the games I’ve been a part of, this is probably the most special,” fifth-year offensive lineman Blake Blackmar said, according to the Associated Press. “You think about all the things we’ve been through and everything that could have happened and would have happened. You’ve got to shut all of that out and the most important thing is what we’re going to do next.”

Sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in Baylor’s 35-24 victory.

“Excited to have more time with those seniors,” Brewer said, per AP. “I have the utmost respect for those guys that have stuck around here through tougher times than I could ever imagine.”

Those seniors went 10-3 in 2015, 7-6 in 2016, and 1-11 in 2017.

“I can’t understand everything that [the seniors have] been through,” second-year Bears head coach Matt Rhule said, according to the Baylor Lariat. “To come out where it’s a positive story and all the tweets today are happy, all the guys are fired up and excited, they did that. And they earned it. They did that through hard work. If you learn a lesson coming out of our program, it’s that hard work isn’t punishment. If you want something in life you have to earn it. For me, it’s just like a step. We got to 6-6. We got to a bowl game.”

Sophomore running back John Lovett carried 28 times for 125 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Red Raiders.

“We were all able to see the things we did last year and see how close we were to … winning some games and doing a lot of good things,” Blackmar said, per the Lariat. “And we just never quite sealed the deal. We’ve made a ton of progress and big strides. To be able to seal the deal and go to a bowl game now — and, you know, it is really a turning point for the team and, hopefully, for how we’re going to lead Baylor going forward.”

The Bears are playing a Commodores (6-6) squad that had to win its last two games to reach a bowl. They’re led by senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who lit up Tennessee in Vandy’s last tilt, going 31-of-35 for 367 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks in a 38-13 shellacking.

“The respect I have for Vanderbilt [and] coach [Derek] Mason, they had to win their last two games to get bowl eligible. They went out and earned this. They’re going to be excited to play,” Rhule said, per the Lariat. “We’re playing one of the best quarterbacks in the country. They know how to play defense. I think all those things will be really good for our team. We need to go out and defend a really good quarterback. We need to see if we can play better up front versus a really good SEC defensive line.”