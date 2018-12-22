How to Watch Kentucky vs North Carolina Basketball Online

The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels will face off with the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at the United Center on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky vs UNC Preview

This will be the 33rd straight meeting between the blue bloods in which at least one was ranked; they haven’t met as unranked foes since December 17, 1962. It’ll be the seventh consecutive time they’ve met with both in the top 25.

North Carolina leads the all-time series, 21-15. They last met in the Elite Eight in 2017, a 75-73 UNC victory en route to the national title. Tar Heels forward Luke Maye, now a senior, scored 17 points and grabbed three boards off the bench.

The Tar Heels are coming off their best win of the season, a 103-90 victory over No. 4 Gonzaga. Roy Williams’ squad shot 55 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range.

“I think we needed it, just to show ourselves how good we can be,” senior guard Kenny Williams said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “We see everybody talking about `Carolina’s defense is horrible’ and all that, so we just need to show ourselves how good we can be and the potential we could play with going deep into the season.”

The Tar Heels pounded the Bulldogs on the glass, grabbing nearly as many offensive boards (14) as Gonzaga did defensive boards (16), and winning the overall rebounding battle 42-21.

“They’re right up there with anybody we’ve played. Especially on the glass, we haven’t been beaten on the glass like that all year,” Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said, per AP. “And I know we certainly haven’t given up 50 percent in both halves for defensive field goal percentage. So, they’re right there.”

After an 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall snapped Kentucky’s seven-game winning streak, the Wildcats bounced back by trouncing Utah at home, 88-61.

Freshman guard Keldon Johnson dropped 24 points on the Utes, going 8-of-9 from the field and 6-of-7 from deep.

“His whole thing is (staying focused),” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said of Johnson, per the Associated Press. “You know, you can’t just play hard in spurts and then stay in the game. You can play hard in spurts and sub yourself. He’s learning.”

The 6’6″ Johnson leads the team in scoring, at 16.3 points per game, and is shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

“I’m not afraid to take a big shot or step up in big moments,” the potential lottery pick said, per AP. “I’m shooting with confidence. That’s the main thing — my teammates have been just telling me to keep shooting. After I hit the first one, I knew it was going to be a good day.”