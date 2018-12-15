Valdosta St vs Ferris St Live Stream: How to Watch DII Football Championship Online

The Valdosta State Blazers and the Ferris State Bulldogs will meet in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday to play for the Division II national football championship.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN U. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN U. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN U is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Valdosta State vs Ferris State Preview

Ferris State (15-0) has never reached the title game. They’re led by the top quarterback in Division II, junior Jayru Campbell.

On Friday, the quiet Campbell was named the recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division II.

“I mentioned to him that we’d like to have a watch party … and he looked at me like, ‘That’s crazy. Coach, we’re not doing that.’ I said, ‘Yes, we are,'” head coach Tony Annese said of Campbell, according to MLive.com. “We haven’t resolved this little issue yet, but he’s all about just winning. It’s not about personal accolades.”

In 14 games, Campbell’s completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,832 yards, 26 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His 1,338 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground lead all Division II quarterbacks.

“Jayru is a real good teammate, a real hard worker,” Ferris State defensive back DeShaun Thrower said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Thrower added: “As a defensive back, he makes me way better. I … We really push each other. He can run, throw, he’s stronger than he looks. He’s real strong. He just wants to run through people. He’s a hard player to defend.”

On the strength of Campbell’s arm and legs, the Bulldogs score 38.8 points per game, good for 15th in the nation. The Blazers (13-0), who’ve won three national titles, rank first in that category, at 52.2 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Rogan Wells was also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

“They’re very dynamic on offense,” Valdosta State head coach Kerwin Bell said, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. “They remind me of us — a lot of athletes, a lot of guys touch the ball, their quarterback is really special; he can run and throw, sort of like ours in Rogan Wells. So they’re very dynamic.

“Our defense is gonna be the matchup of the year for them. They’ve not been respected as much as they should have as a defense all year. They played their butt off last week. Last week was championship-caliber defense we played that got us in this championship game. I look for them to put out a big time effort against a really good offensive team.

“And then offensively, we’ve gotta score points. This thing is probably gonna be in the 30s or 40s, so we’ve got to go out and be efficient, be really good in the red zone and score touchdowns. I think we’ve had a really good week and it looks like the weather’s gonna be perfect and I think we’ll have a really good game.”