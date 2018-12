Bears vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears (11-4) don’t necessarily need to win this game but could benefit from a huge win in a showdown of NFC North teams at U.S. Bank Stadium as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

For Cousins and the Vikings, it’s simple. Win, and you’re in. The Vikings are attempting to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008 and 2009 — magical seasons led by Brad Childress, Tavares Jackson… and Brett Favre (who can remember the 2009 NFC Championship Game?)

In order to do so and eradicate the demons of last season, Minnesota will need to adapt to the playoff mentality. Head coach Mike Zimmer is already drilling that to his players, as he told reporters during the week:

“For us, playoffs have already started. We know that we have to win this game in order to get into them. There has to be heightened sense of energy and focus and study time. You have to make sure that your bodies are rested and understand it is going to be a physical football game on Sunday.”

Since firing offensive coordinator John DeFelippo — who was on the short list of hot targets for potential head coaching vacancies this upcoming offseason — the team is 2-0, and has gotten much better offensive performances from Cousins, as well as Dalvin Cook. For most of the season it was Adam Thielen and Stefan Diggs carrying the load, but Cook, who battled knee ailments earlier this season, has eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards in each of the last two games, and has 460 total yards in the past four.

Chicago has already clinched the division. With a win, coupled with a Los Angeles Rams’ loss, the Bears will move up to the No. 2 seed and secure a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

Because of what is on the line, it is unlikely head coach Matt Nagy rests starters. All-Pro Khalil Mack and the rest of the Bears’ newly vaunted defense will likely play the full game and attempt to neutralize and shut down Cousins and the Vikings offense like they already did once earlier this season at Soldier Field.