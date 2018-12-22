How to Watch UConn vs Villanova Basketball Online for Free

Former Big East rivals Villanova and UConn will meet at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

UConn vs Villanova Preview

The Wildcats (8-4) fell out of the top 25 on Monday in the wake of an upset loss to Penn and a narrow road defeat against No. 1 Kansas.

“This atmosphere was just awesome,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after the 74-71 loss in Lawrence, according to the Associated Press. “We played a great program, just a great atmosphere — tough game — and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you’re not going to shut them out.”

Senior guard Phil Booth, the team’s leading scorer, went off for 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting. But the rest of the squad shot just 13-of-38 from the field.

“They’re a very good defensive team,” Booth said of the Jayhawks, per AP. “We missed some shots at the end, but they did some great things defensively with their length. They just did a great job.”

Wright held Villanova freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly out of the Kansas game in the wake of the five-star recruit’s criticism of the program on Instagram. “Was my 2nd choice for a reason,” Quinerly wrote after playing just one minute in the 78-75 loss to Penn.

Wright said the freshman phenom apologized.

“After suffering a disappointing loss to Penn Tuesday night, I briefly posted a controversial comment on Instagram,” Quinerly wrote on Twitter on December 13. “I knew it was a mistake as soon as it posted, and immediately removed it. I want to apologize to my fellow students, the Villanova Alumni, the fans, my coaches and my teammates for the embarrassment and the controversy I have caused our program. I regret what I said, and have learned an important lesson about the power and reach of social media and the impact of having an impulsive reaction in a public forum. I will work hard to regain your trust and support.”

UConn (9-3) isn’t ranked either — it’s the teams’ first matchup in which neither is ranked since the 2012-13 season.

The Huskies are on a two-game winning streak.

After leading scorer Jalen Adams scored just two points and turned the ball over four times in a 61-46 victory over Manhattan, the senior dropped 20 on Drexel in a 97-65 victory.

“I think mainly where I took the challenge was in practice, leading up to the game,” Adams said, according to the New Haven Register. “I know if I do the right things in practice, it’ll carry over. I wasn’t trying to force things too much on offense. I think my teammates, mainly Alterique (Gilbert), he was putting me into good situations to score the ball, and coach was calling the right plays.”

Villanova and UConn have met 64 times, dating back to 1952. The Wildcats hold a 33-31 edge.