How to Watch Military Bowl 2018 Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday for the Military Bowl.

Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech Preview

The Hokies suffered four straight losses in ACC play but won their last two games of the regular season to earn a 6-6 record and bowl eligibility.

Their last time out, they defeated Marshall 41-20 behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Willis. The junior connected on 18 of 26 passes for 312 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.

“We came out hot, the defense played great, and my receivers made plays for me,” Willis said, according to the Associated Press.

The transfer from Kansas was forced into action in the Hokies’ third game when starter Josh Jackson went down with an injury.

“He threw the ball extremely well, and their receivers made plays,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said, per AP. “I hadn’t seen that all year out of those guys.”

It’s the Hokies’ 26th straight year playing in a bowl game.

“Certainly getting to the number 26 was a part of this, but I really felt like it was bigger than that,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said, per AP. “Those kids in that locker room stood tall, stood strong when other people ran and things weren’t well and things were tough. They stayed together and continued to battle.”

The Hokies have struggled against the run, and the win over the Thundering Herd was no different; Marshall running back Brenden Knox carried 27 times for 204 yards, and the team finished with 232 yards on the ground.

They’ll be tasked with slowing down Bearcats star Michael Warren II on Monday.

“He’s got good quickness, good speed, bigger back,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said, according to The Roanoke Times. “Runs behind his pads with a lot of power. He catches the ball out of the backfield. Complete back. He’ll rush for 1,200 yards. I think he’s an extremely talented and one of the better backs we’ve seen.”

The sophomore has carried 224 times for 1,163 yards on the year, and his 17 touchdowns on the ground are tied for the Cincinnati record. He’s also caught 24 passes for 222 more yards and another score. His 18 overall touchdowns are a school record.

“I think he’s a real dynamic, special guy,” Foster added.

Cincinnati’s 238.1 yards per game rank 16th in the nation. The Hokies surrender 206.5 yards per game on the ground, and 5.3 yards per carry.

The 10-2 Bearcats closed their regular season with a dominant 56-6 victory over East Carolina. Warren sat out with a shoulder injury, but Cincinnati still managed 247 yards on the ground on 38 carries.

“It was kind of nerve-racking seeing how we’d be without Michael Warren II,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said, according to the Associated Press. “He’s the catalyst for a lot of what we do offensively.”