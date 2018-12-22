Warrington vs Frampton Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Josh Warrington will put his undefeated record and the IBF featherweight title on the line on Saturday at Manchester Arena when he takes on Carl Frampton, a former champion in two weight classes.

How to Watch Warrington vs Frampton Online

For those in the United States looking to watch, the card starts at 1 p.m. ET, and Warrington vs Frampton is estimated to start around 5 p.m. ET.

The full fight card can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the fights available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Warrington vs Frampton Preview

Warrington, aka the Leeds Warrior, is 27-0. He most recently took the IBF featherweight title off Lee Selby at Elland Road in his hometown back on May 19.

“It is an honor and pleasure to fight at the Manchester Arena, and I know it is a great atmosphere. My fans will bring in more noise, so will Carl’s fans, it will be something else in there,” Warrington said on Tuesday following a public workout at the National Football Museum in Manchester, according to the Independent.

“I am hungry. I have won the world title and am not going to give it up just like that. It is going to be a great fight and I can’t wait.”

Warrington’s boisterous following showed its mite during his split-decision victory over Selby.

“The fans have followed me on my journey, they have been very loyal,” the 28-year-old added. “They will make a lot of noise and the pubs around Leeds will all be packed, the fan base has got bigger and bigger, nationally as well.

“With the two sets of fans bouncing off each other, the noise is going to be unbelievable in a great venue. It is going to be a special one on Saturday night.

“For those who have followed me over the years, thank you it genuinely means a lot and on Saturday night we will be celebrating because my title is going nowhere.

“I will still be champion and the next chapter will start next year, but until then, let’s enjoy it on Saturday.”

Frampton, out of Belfast, Northern Ireland, is 26-1. In February 2016, he unified the IBF and WBA super-bantamweight titles with a victory over Scott Quigg. Then in July of that year, Frampton claimed the WBA featherweight title from Leo Santa Cruz. Six months later, the Mexican took the belt back at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

Frampton is 3-0 since that defeat, and has started working with coach Jamie Moore.

“I always had complete self-belief,” Frampton said, according to The Guardian. “I’ve gone round the houses to get here.

“You unify against [Scott] Quigg [at super-bantamweight], you beat Santa Cruz and then you lose to Santa Cruz. I should have been walking straight back into a world-title fight but it’s taken me a cancelled fight and three other fights to get here so I’m not going to let anyone rip it away from me. But I’ve always had that belief that I’ll get back to the top. It starts by beating Josh.”