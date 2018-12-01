How to Watch 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Online Without Cable

It’s December, which means one thing. It’s time for “25 Days of Christmas.”

That is to say, Freeform is going to be playing Christmas movies pretty much all day (full schedule) from now until December 25, and it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If there’s any movie you want to watch but can’t watch it live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows and movies available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If there’s something that you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Freeform. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch something live, PlayStation Vue comes with included cloud DVR.

Preview

First of all, if you’re looking for movies like Elf, Christmas Vacation or The Polar Express, which have been staples of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” in the past, those–along with many other Christmas favorites–have made their way over to AMC this year. You can head here to find out how to watch those online without a cable subscription.

Nevertheless, despite Freeform’s lineup being a little thinner this year, there are still plenty of classics that should draw in viewers, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the first three Toy Story movies (maybe not Christmas movies, but whatever they’re still good) and many more.

Freeform is also adding two Christmas-themed network premieres to the lineup this year:

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve: In the sequel to the 2000 Disney classic, Tyra Banks reprises her role as Eve, the toy doll who comes to life, while Lindsay Lohan, who was 14 when she starred in the original, will reportedly make a cameo. Premieres Sunday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas: Real-life married couple Odette Annable (Supergirl) and Dave Annable (Yellowstone) play Lizzie and Billy, two insomniacs who can only sleep when they’re next to each other. The only problem? Lizzie is engaged to another man. Shenanigans ensue and Christmas is apparently also involved somehow. Premieres Monday, December 10, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Overall, Freeform’s lineup may not be quite as good as in the past, but there are still a number of ways to enjoy “25 Days of Christmas” this year. After all, it wouldn’t be December if you didn’t.

