How to Watch A Christmas Story Online Without Cable

One of the most iconic, beloved holiday movies of all-time, A Christmas Story has become a staple of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day traditions. The annual 24-hour marathon, which began in 1997, makes sure of that.

In 2018, the A Christmas Story marathon begins on December 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and 9 p.m. ET on TNT and will go for 24 hours on both channels. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the movie live as it airs (or watch it on-demand, or DVR it and watch it without commercials whenever you want) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TBS and TNT are both included in the main Fubo bundle, which features 75-plus total channels. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of A Christmas Story on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, A Christmas Story will be apart of FuboTV’s on-demand library after the first airing and will stay there for at least three days after Christmas. Or, if you record the movie–FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR and the ability to upgrade to 500 hours–you can then watch it at anytime and fast-forward through the commercials.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both TNT and TBS. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with an extensive on-demand library, which includes A Christmas Story. Additionally, 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials) are included.

Sling TV

TBS and TNT are both included in either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch the movie live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.