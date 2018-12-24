How to Watch Christmas Vacation Online for Free

One of the most quotable movies of all-time, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a must-watch film if you’re looking to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny f****** Kaye.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the Griswold Family Christmas during your family Christmas, you can easily watch Christmas Vacation live or on-demand through one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, all of which offer a free trial:

FuboTV

FuboTV has a package of 75-plus live TV channels, but it also comes with an extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies, including Christmas Vacation. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch Christmas Vacation on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Additionally, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), so you can also record Christmas Vacation when it airs on AMC (December 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and December 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT). With the DVR version, you can fast-forward through commercials and watch whenever you want, whereas with the on-demand version, you can’t fast-forward through commercials and it’s unclear how long it will be available.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch Christmas Vacation when it airs live on AMC (December 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and December 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT) on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t or don’t want to watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. Additionally, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which will allow you to watch Christmas Vacation on-demand within three days of its last airing.

Sling TV

AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch Christmas Vacation when it airs live on AMC (December 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and December 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.