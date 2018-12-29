How to Watch Kentucky vs Louisville Basketball Online

The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats will visit the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Kentucky vs Louisville Preview

It’ll be the first true road game of the season for Kentucky (9-2), who are 8-0 at home and 1-2 in neutral site games.

That lone victory away from Rupp Arena came against No. 9 North Carolina at the United Center in Chicago on December 22, the Wildcats’ last game.

Sophomore big man PJ Washington flirted with a triple-double in the 80-72 victory, putting up 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and a pair of blocks.

Freshman guard Keldon Johnson poured in a game-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Wildcats’ leading scorer is putting up 16.9 points per game, shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range and 60.6 percent from inside the arc.

Fellow freshman guard Ashton Hagans recorded a season-high eight steals in 31 minutes.

“I’m putting the ball in his hands and he’s making the right plays,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said of Hagans, according to the Associated Press. “He’s making the game easy for everybody now. He did jog it up a little bit today and I got on him, but the reality of it is it’s kind of like a pressing team; you press a pressing team. And if a team is a speed team you go right back at ’em with speed. Which is what we were trying to do today.”

Two weeks earlier, the Wildcats fell to Seton Hall in overtime at Madison Square Garden, Kentucky’s first lost since falling to Duke in their season opener.

“We’re not the same team we were two weeks ago,” Calipari said after the win over the Tar Heels, per AP. “It’s not even close. And hopefully two weeks from now, we’re not gonna be the same team we are today.”

The Cardinals (9-3) have won six of their last seven. Most recently, they trailed Robert Morris by as much as eight in the second half, but rode a 27-4 run to a 73-59 victory.

“To me, this game was about our inability to be ready to play,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said, according to The Courier-Journal. “We were playing uphill the entire game and it was because of having the wrong mindset. That hasn’t been an issue with our team but hopefully a dose of reality that if you’re not mentally ready to go and you’re not willing to be ready to go when the ball is jumped, then you find yourself in the situation that we were in.”

Big man Steven Enoch led the team with three blocks, scoring 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

“He was working his tail off in the post,” Mack said, per The Courier-Journal. “Guys get in habits that they can’t really find Steve because he’s invisible, and tonight he’s doing a great job sealing his man up the lane, he’s asking for the ball on high lows, he’s sealing his man on skip passes. We quite honestly, we missed him a few times.”