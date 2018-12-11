How to Watch ‘Momentum Generation’ Documentary Online Without HBO

The evolution of surfing in the 1990’s, led by a group of teenagers that included Kelly Slater, Rob Machado and Shane Dorian, is explored in the newest HBO Sports documentary Momentum Generation.

Momentum Generation centers around a group of surfers who became household names in the 1990’s: Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Kalani Robb, Benji Weatherley, Taylor Knox, Ross Williams, Pat O’Connell and Taylor Steele.

While the film explores how these individuals were the catalysts in forever changing the sport itself, it’s also about more than just surfing. It dives into the relationships of this tight-knit group of teenagers–about how they came from mostly broken homes and found things in the group that were missing in their family lives, about how they helped each other grow from boys into men, and about how the relationships were sometimes riddled with animosity, ultra-competitiveness and tragedy.

“We’re proud to be the home for Momentum Generation, a film that is obviously about a group of surfers at the zenith of the sport, but more subtly about their lifelong friendships,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports. “The Zimbalist brothers take us on an adrenaline-fueled journey spanning three decades, and the intimacy with which they reveal the ups and downs of some of surfing’s biggest stars makes this film unlike anything else of its kind.”

The film, which includes “thousands of hours of footage in private archives,” is directed by Jeff and Michael Zimbalist. They are perhaps best known as the directors of The Two Escobars, which is widely considered one of the best ESPN 30-for-30 documentaries, but their work also includes Youngstown Boys, Pele: Birth of a Legend and Nossa Chape.

Executive producers include Robert Redford and Laura Michalchyshyn of Sundance Productions, as well as Karen Lauder and Greg Little.