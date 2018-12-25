How to Watch NBA Christmas Day Games Online Without Cable

The NBA has once again stuffed five high-profile games into Christmas Day.

Knicks vs Bucks Preview

The New York Knicks (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) and the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10, second in the East) will kick the Christmas festivities off when they meet in Madison Square Garden at noon ET.

The last time these teams met, the Knicks pulled off an overtime upset, punctuated by Mario Hezonja’s staring down and stepping over Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks superstar couldn’t chase down the Knicks forward’s dunk attempt.

“Honestly, if you’re afraid, this is not for you,” Hezonja said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t want to be disrespectful but if you feel fear, this is not the place for you. New York Is not a place for you and this team is not a place for you.”

Antetokounmpo told reporters, “I’m going to punch him in the (groin) next time.” He’s since apologized for the comment.

Rockets vs Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11, third in the Western Conference) will visit the Houston Rockets (17-15, eighth in the West) at 3 p.m. ET for the second game of the day.

The Rockets will be without Chris Paul, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury. They’d lost all five of their games without Paul this season before beating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, 108-101.

“Everyone needs to step up, because we don’t have a choice,” big man Clint Capela said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “We got a lot of things to work (on), because Chris is going to be out for a little while, so we’re all going to have to step up. The next game is going to be a tougher game, so we’re going to have to be ready.”

Celtics vs 76ers Preview

For Christmas’ third NBA meeting, Atlantic Division rivals the Boston Celtics (19-13, fifth in the East) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-12, fourth in the East) will meet at 5:30 p.m. ET in Boston’s TD Garden.

Al Horford returned to play 19 minutes in Boston’s 119-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday after a knee injury kept him out for seven games.

“I’m just happy that I was able to go out there and play with a lot of energy,” Horford said, per the Associated Press. “It’s just good to be back. Sitting on the sidelines is tough, not being able to be on the court and help the guys.”

Lakers vs Warriors Preview

For the fourth year in a row, and for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers (19-14, fourth in the West), LeBron James will go up against the Golden State Warriors (23-11, second in the West) on Christmas. The matchup at Oracle Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Warriors have won eight of their last 10. Their last time out, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 77 points in a 129-127 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“That’s just who they are,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, according to the Associated Press. “They’re aggressive, they’re talented, and they both had just incredible moments during that game where they each took over.”

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Preview

The Utah Jazz (16-18, 11th in the West) will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers (19-14, fifth in the West) to Vivint Smart Home Arena at 10:30 p.m. to close out the day’s games.

Utah had a chance to tie their Saturday tilt with the Thunder when Donovan Mitchell drew a shooting foul with 1.5 seconds left. But he missed the first shot, then accidentally made the second as the Jazz fell 107-106.

“Just missed the free throw,” Mitchell told the Deseret News. “There’s no other way around it. That can’t happen. I thought it was in. Just in-and-out. That’s all I got.”