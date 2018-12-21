‘The Shop’ Episode 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Shop, HBO’s series that features LeBron James having candid conversations with high-profile celebrities and athletes inside a barbershop, is back for Episode 3 with a star-studded cast that includes Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige, Todd Gurley, Chris Bosh and others.

Episode 3 of The Shop will premiere Friday, December 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, don’t have HBO or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the show (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Much of the allure of The Shop certainly evolves from LeBron and Co. having real conversations about engaging and important topics, but the number of high-profile individuals that James and childhood friend and business partner Maverick Partner are able to get on the show undoubtedly adds to the appeal.

The first episode of The Shop featured Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Draymond Green, Jon Stewart, Candace Parker, Jerrod Carmichael, Vince Staples and Michael Bennett. The second had Drake, Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo, Elena Delle Donne and Mo Bamba.

And the third episode might just top both of those groups:

With Ice Cube, Nas and Mary J. Blige, they definitely have 80’s and 90’s rap covered, but all three are well known for being outspoken about topics that extend far beyond music.

Lena Waithe is a quickly rising star in the entertainment business. She is perhaps best known for her work as a writer and actor in Master of None, for which she became the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series,” but she’s also the creator of The Chi on Showtime.

And for those who paid any attention to Chris Bosh during his career, they know he was quietly one of the funniest guys in the league and should bring some added humor the group, but his long-running relationship with LeBron, which saw them win a pair of NBA titles in Miami together, will also be an interesting dynamic to watch.

Throw in Jimmy Kimmel and Todd Gurley, and all-in-all this looks like a must-watch episode. But that’s nothing new for The Shop.