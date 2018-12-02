How to Watch USA vs Uruguay FIBA World Cup Qualifier Online

Team USA will take on Uruguay in Montevideo on Sunday in the second round of the Americas Qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts dozens of different live sports and most of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including USA vs Argentina–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

With the NBA season in full swing, Team USA took a squad of players on the fringes of the league to South America for this window of the second round of the Americas Qualifiers: Tyler Zeller, Joel Berry II, Richard Solomon, Reggie Hearn, Travis Trice, Eric Moreland, Jarnell Stokes, Scotty Hopson, DeAndre Liggins, Chasson Randle, John Jenkins, and Cameron Reynolds.

Team USA dropped its matchup with Argentina in La Rioja on Thursday, 80-63, despite opening the tilt with a 12-0 run.

“Argentina is a tremendous team, and after the first five minutes they kicked our butts,” head coach Jeff Van Gundy said of the loss, according to the USA Basketball website. “And, give them all the credit, they played a terrific game on both ends of the floor.

“We had a rough night all around. I don’t think there were a lot of positives for us in this game, and so much of sport is about when you get your butt kicked how you respond. We’re together three more days, we get another chance on Sunday (versus Uruguay), and hopefully we play much better.”

Argentina’s Nicolas Laprovittola led all scorers with 17 points. His teammate, former NBA big man Luis Scola, scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Trice led Team USA with 16 points.

“We just didn’t really execute, and we didn’t hit shots,” Trice told USAB.com. “You have to give them credit, they came out with a lot of energy. We made the first punch, and they answered back.”

A win would have punched Team USA’s ticket to the 2019 World Cup in China.

The team is 7-2 in the Americas Qualifiers. Seven of the 12 remaining teams will go to China. With three games remaining — two of which will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina — the United States isn’t in much danger of missing the big tournament.

In the first round of the qualifiers in September, the United States crushed Uruguay 114-57 with a squad that featured more established NBA players, like the San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White, the Sacramento Kings’ Frank Mason, and the Charlotte Hornets’ Dwayne Bacon.

“Play hard but we’ve got to play with poise,” Van Gundy told USAB.com of the keys to Sunday’s game. “They’re going to get up under us, instigating, inciting, and we’re going to have to play hard but with incredible poise and understand it is going to be rough and physical, and not shy away from it and be excited by that opportunity.”

Uruguay, 6-3 in the Americas Qualifiers, is led by 35-year-old big man Esteban Batista, who spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before a strong career overseas.

“Uruguay is the hardest playing, most physical team in the FIBA Americas group we are in, Van Gundy said. “They’re really unbelievable competitors and they have a great post player — Esteban Batista, who played in the NBA, very accomplished, they also have a good set of guards. They’re a really good team. They’re very similar to Argentina but with a dominant post player. They’re really scrappy, flopping around on defense, so, it will be interesting.”