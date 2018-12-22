Whyte vs Chisora 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online in USA

Fellow Londoners and heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will meet in a rematch at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Whyte vs Chisora Preview

Whyte edged Chisora when the pair met at Manchester Arena in December 2016.

“The first fight was a great fight,” Chisora (29-8) said, according to ESPN. “The boxing fans loved it. My brain cells didn’t love it, but I enjoyed it. We are going to drown him from the get-go. We know he’s fit, but we want to see how fit he is. We’re going to go boom from the gates. I don’t want this to go to points. I’m going to knock the sucker out. Hundred percent. I’m going to hit him. I’m going to pound him.”

In 2016, their pre-fight press conference ended with Chisora’s throwing a table in Whyte’s direction.

Fortunately, their final pre-fight meeting with the media this go-round was far more cordial.

“I think the tables are screwed down so you won’t have to worry about that,” Chisora cracked on Thursday, per ESPN. “I don’t think I’m going to do that anymore. I do something when I want to do something and now I’m just happy that training’s gone well and everyone’s fine in my camp.

“I’m going to bring the same game I do for every fight and we’re going to come to fight. His coach [Mark Tibbs] says that his fighter will be a boxer and all of that. But truly he’s not in the ring and Dillian’s the one that has to fight and he’s going to try to run, or he can meet me in the middle, which would be great for me. Whatever game plan they have is fine. We will come in and seek and destroy.”

Whyte, the favorite, is 24-1 in his career. That lone loss came to Anthony Joshua in 2015 — Joshua’s last fight before he became the IBF heavyweight champion. The American’s added the WBA and WBO belts since then.

A victory over Chisora could mean another shot at Joshua.

“Dereck’s a veteran,” Whyte said, according to the Telegraph. “And one thing with veterans is they can get in your head, but I’ve seen that and been around now and can see things things. He hasn’t got in my head at all this time. I’m just ready for him.

“It has been an amazing year. We’ve worked hard. People say they start from the bottom, if you want to see someone who’s started from the bottom, go and look at my career. My first 10 fights I think I paid for them myself. I’ve fought three times in one month. I’ve had let downs, pull outs, injuries. I’ve been written off. But I don’t go about crying. Nothing is going to stop me. Not Chisora. We’re marching on.”