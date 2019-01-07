How to Watch Alabama vs Clemson Online Without Cable

The Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the Clemson Tigers in the national championship, again. This time, college football’s biggest game of the year will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while all of the other ESPN channels will have different variations of the broadcast for the game. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN News. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU and ESPN News are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of both packages right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

2019 National Championship Preview

It’s the squads’ fourth playoff meeting in as many years. The Crimson Tide defeated Clemson in the national championship following the 2015 season, then the Tigers got revenge in the title game a year later. Last season, Alabama knocked off Clemson in the semifinals en route to a championship win over Georgia.

“Playing them for the fourth year in a row, we kind of know what to expect,” Alabama running back Damien Harris said, according to The Greenville News. “It’s going to be an extremely physical game. We know we have to come because whoever has been the more physical team in this game has always come out on top.”

The senior added: “Everybody says that they’re tired of watching us play. But year in, year out we proved that we’re the best two teams, and we play tough. We take care of our business in the regular season. That’s why we keep meeting here.”

The No. 2 Tigers (14-0) crushed Notre Dame in the semifinals 30-3 behind a sterling performance from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who connected on 27 of 39 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

“He’s just so poised. He just sees it,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, according to the Associated Press. “And he’s got a gift of an arm. But I just love his humility and how consistent he is with his preparation, day in and day out. Easy, easy guy to coach. Easy guy to get behind and support. His teammates love him.”

The Tigers were also unstoppable on the ground, rushing 37 times for 211 yards and a score. The Clemson defense got to Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book for six sacks, forcing him into a pair of turnovers — a pick and a lost fumble.

“It makes it a lot easier on me when you just have guys all around you who are such great players and take that load off of you,” Lawrence said, per AP. “There’s not much pressure when you have guys this good playing around you.”

In their semifinals matchup, No. 1 Alabama (14-0) bested Oklahoma 45-34. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 24-of-27 for 318 yards, four touchdowns, and zero turnovers. But the team surrendered 471 yards of total offense.

Head coach Nick Saban said the Tide will likely have to play better to claim victory against Clemson.

“They’ve got a great program and a great team,” Saban said of the Tigers, according to the Associated Press. “I’m sure it’ll be a great challenge for us, and I’m sure we’ll need to play better than we did today.”