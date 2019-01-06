How to Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview Online

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. The progressive Democrat from New York sat down for a 60 Minutes interview where she answers questions about a “Green New Deal” plan and her proposal to substantially raise taxes on people earning $10 million and up to help fund it.

Preview: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on 60 Minutes

Anderson Cooper, who interviewed Ocasio-Cortez, described the newly sworn member of Congress’ agenda as “radical.”

She was fine with that adjective.

“It only has ever been radicals that have changed this country,” she answered. “Abraham Lincoln made the radical decision to sign the Emancipation Proclamation. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made the radical decision to embark on establishing programs like Social Security. If that’s what radical means, call me a radical.”

The 29-year-old who now represents portions of the Bronx and Queens in the House also is set to unpack her plan to place a 60 to 70 percent tax rate on the richest of the richest of Americans. Her idea is the hundreds of billions in revenue that could be realized in a 10-year period by taxing those earning $10 million a year or more at that rate could pay for the proposed ‘Green New Deal’ she and other members of her party have proposed.

Ocasio-Cortez says in the 60 Minutes preview that there is a historic precedent that supports her plan. She points to progressive tax rates seen in previous decades including the 1950s, ‘60s and into the 1980s under Ronald Reagan.

In an analysis from the Washington Post, it’s suggested Ocasio-Cortez’ plan to almost double taxes on Americans making more than $10 million a year could raise $720 billion in a decade.

She says that not all of the $10 million and above would be taxed at, say, 70 percent, but adds that “as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.”

About the New Green Deal, Cooper asks Ocasio-Cortez about no use of fossil fuels and zero carbon emissions in 12 years. She says it’s the goal.

“It’s ambitious,” she concedes. “It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t even concede is possible right now. What is the problem with trying to push our technological capacities to the furthest extent possible?”

Cooper says her idea would require tax increases. She counters: “Yeah, people are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not only been in the news of late, but she’s also been the talk since the Bronx native and Boston University graduate defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley by 15 percentage points in the June 2018 primary for New York’s 14th congressional district.

The New York Times said at the time it was a “shocking primary defeat” adding Crowley’s loss was the “most significant …in more than a decade and one that will reverberate across the party and the country.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who father was a Puerto Rican architect and her mother a domestic laborer, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.”

In addition to her progressive tax plan and New Green Deal, Ocasio-Cortez advocates for single-payer and Medicare-for-all health care system, tuition-free higher education, a ban on private, for-profit prisons, and, notably and perhaps controversially, Ocasio-Cortez has called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.