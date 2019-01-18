Andrade vs Akavov Live Stream: How to Watch Full Fight Card Online for Free

Demetrius Andrade will defend the WBO middleweight title against Artur Akavov in a Matchroom Boxing event at New York City’s Hulu Theater on Friday.

How to Watch Andrade vs Akavov Online

For viewers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan, Andrade vs Akavov–and all the undercard fights, including Doheny vs Takahashi, Linares vs Cano and Algieri vs Gonzalez–will be broadcast exclusively on the DAZN streaming service, with the event starting at 7 p.m. ET.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch all the fights live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

If you can’t watch live, DAZN will also have the fights available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Andrade vs Akavov Preview

Andrade, undefeated in 26 bouts, signed with veteran promoter Eddie Hearn this past summer. In his first fight under Hearn, the southpaw won the vacant WBO middleweight title by dominating Walter Kautondokwa in October.

“Eddie is keeping me active and he knows that the more active I am the better the fighter I am,” the Rhode Island native said, according to ESPN. “Eddie wants to make a statement, show people that the way it’s done in the U.K. is how it should be done in the U.S., he’s young and I am too — we have the same hunger, he wants to be the top promoter and I want to be the top fighter. Knowing I can be one of the leading fighters on DAZN and they are doing a great job all around.”

Andrade was to challenge Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO belt before Saunders tested positive for banned substance oxilofrine and vacated the title, leaving Andrade and Kautondokwa to fight for it.

Andrade knocked his opponent down four times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

“I’m still clearing my path now, everything good in my way stays and everything bad has got to be moved,” the 30-year-old said, per ESPN. “I’m happy to be back in so fast; I could have had a tuneup fight or even two and not signed up to fight Billy Joe Saunders for the title, but I have been in the game too long and it’s my time to shine now, so I am not going to stop.”

In December 2016, Akavov (19-2) fought Saunders for the WBO middleweight title in Scotland, losing via unanimous decision.

“After the fight with Saunders, I was hoping for a rematch because that fight left a lot of unanswered questions,” Akavov said, according to Matchroom Boxing. “I believe that Andrade is a better fighter than Saunders and this is my chance to answer those questions. I understand the weight of the responsibility that is on my shoulders and will give it 100 percent.”

The Russian southpaw is 3-0 since that defeat.

“People might not know much about Akavov, but this is a guy who went overseas and gave Billy Joe Saunders absolute hell,” Andrade said, per Matchroom Boxing. “Most people thought that he should have won the fight. This is an optional defense, so I could have fought anyone I wanted, but we chose to fight a guy that we know is going to bring it all night long and a guy who in many people’s eyes beat Saunders.”