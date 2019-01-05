How to Watch Blackpool vs Arsenal [FA Cup] Online in USA

Arsenal will visit Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events every week, including every FA Cup match.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Blackpool vs Arsenal Preview

Following a five-game stretch in which they won just once, Arsenal throttled Fulham 4-1 on Tuesday behind goals from Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“After a bad game against Liverpool, we want to show a good game and to improve,” Xhaka said, according to Reuters. “Fulham have a new coach (in Claudio Ranieri, hired in November) and a good team. We were a bit nervous at 2-1, but 4-1 makes us happy.”

Bukayo Saka, a 17-year-old winger, made his Premier League debut, subbing in for Alex Iwobi in the 87th minute. Saka is Arsenal’s eighth academy prospect to take the pitch this season.

“The priority is to take the big performance against each team we are playing, but also to develop young players, for example Saka,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said, according to The Guardian. “He made his debut last match and he was playing because at the moment we don’t have many options in winger right or left. He is in the academy, he is growing up and this is the beginning of, I hope, a long career in Arsenal.

“It is the same with Emile [Smith Rowe], with [Joe] Willock, with [Eddie] Nketiah. We need to give them chances but in good combination with other things. On Saturday I am going to do that.”

At 9-8-8, Blackpool sit in 10th place in English League One. But Emery said his team won’t take the Seasiders lightly.

“In my experience I also have one dark day in some competitions and I don’t like it,” Emery said, according to IRE. In the 2013 Copa del Rey, Emery’s Sevilla side drew with third-tier Racing Santander.

“For example we lost with Sevilla against one team in the third division in Spain in one cup. I remember that.

“The most important one was the match against Racing Santander four years ago — and also I remember another team. I remember each match when it is arriving in the cup, another surprise (could happen) in this competition.

“I am going to remember that. For example two years ago, Arsenal won this title against Chelsea. But last year they lost against Nottingham Forest.

“I think we can win, we can lose, we can draw but we must be concerned. It is important also to prepare and respect every team, and then we can continue our way of improving and above all have a competitive mentality and a winning mentality.”