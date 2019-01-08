How to Watch Boston University vs Harvard Hockey Online

The Boston University Terriers will visit the Harvard Crimson at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college hockey games — and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including BU vs Harvard — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Boston vs Harvard Preview

Boston University sits in fifth place in the Hockey East, with a conference record of 5-5-2 (6-8-2 overall). They snapped a four-game winless streak with a victory over UMass Lowell in the second half of a home-and-home, then blew out Dartmouth 4-1. Junior forward Patrick Harper notched an unassisted goal that’d stand as the game-winner, and added an assist.

“Patrick Harper looked like Patrick Harper. It was nice to see that,” Boston University head coach Albie O’Connell said, according to The Daily Free Press. “Especially for him to get a goal and for him to get hot could be good.”

Harper told the paper: “[I’m] just happy I can contribute to the teams’ success and get a win here, and hopefully we can get rolling for the second half of the season. We don’t play for a while, so that W felt really nice.”

The Terriers haven’t played since that December 14 victory.

“[I’m] really proud of the way they played,” O’Connell added. “It was a great way to end the semester, getting a non-conference win. … It was good for the mentality, good for the program and good for the guys to go on the break on a happy note.”

The Terriers won without their captain, senior forward Bobo Carpenter, who was a late scratch due to injury.

“Bobo tried to give it a go during warmups,” O’Connell told The Daily Free Press. “He couldn’t go, he’s pretty hurt.”

The Crimson also sit in fifth in their conference, the ECAC. They have a 3-3-2 conference mark and are 6-4-2 overall.

Like the Terriers, they’re on a two-game winning streak, knocking off Bentley 2-1 in December then taking care of RPI 3-2 in overtime at home on Friday.

“I thought we started the game pretty well, but I don’t think the compete level was consistent enough for us to be able to separate,” Harvard head coach Ted Donato said, according to New England Hockey Journal. “(RPI) worked hard, blocked shots, and their goalie (freshman Owen Savory) made some big saves, but we talked after the game about having a higher standard for ourselves as to how we’re going to compete for 60 minutes.

The team was playing without freshman forward Jack Drury, who earned silver while representing the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Canada. Team USA fell to Finland in the championship.

“It’s pretty special anytime you can wear the USA jersey, and especially [with] the tournament being in Canada,” Drury said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “It’s such a big deal up here. … Obviously, it didn’t end up the way we wanted, but I think we’re all proud we got a medal, and it’s something for USA Hockey that they can definitely build off of.”