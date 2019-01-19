Cejudo vs Dillashaw Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Brooklyn Main Card Online

UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will look to become a two-weight champ when he takes on flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title at UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Cejudo vs Dillashaw Preview

Cejudo (27-3-1) claimed the flyweight title by edging Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227 in August, ending Johnson’s UFC-record streak at 11 consecutive defenses.

“To defeat the man, the myth, the legend, Demetrious Johnson, it feels good,” Cejudo said after the fight, according to ESPN.

Cejudo, who won gold as a wrestler at the 2008 Olympics, fell to Johnson at UFC 197 in April 2016, three years into his professional career.

“It was a great fight,” Johnson said after suffering his first defeat since October 2011, according to Bleacher Report. “Henry Cejudo is tough. I had a great game plan. I was really trying to bang out his legs. … He’s a big dude. Every time he would get on top of me, he would just hold, hold, hold.”

Dillashaw, the two-time and current UFC bantamweight champion, is making his 125-pound debut. He cut weight under the guidance of renowned strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.

Despite the weight loss, the 32-year-old Dillashaw recently set personal bests in the weight room with his snatch and his clean and press.

“Doesn’t really make sense to me, doesn’t make sense to anyone I tell it to either,” Dillashaw said, according to The Orange County Register. “But it makes sense to Sam and I think they’re the reasons why I haven’t got off the program since being with Sam the past two and a half years. Just stuck to the program and every camp I’ve gotten stronger.”

According to Dillashaw, if he wins, the UFC would abolish the flyweight division.

“The UFC wants to get rid of the division and they hired me to go down and close it and get another belt in the process,” Dillashaw told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in November. “It’s a win-win for me.

“They’re paying me a f— load of money to move down and kill the 125-pound division and collect a second belt. So, it’s game time.”

During open workouts on Wednesday, Dillashaw told reporters he “can’t care less” what happens to the flyweight division, per Bloody Elbow.

“If the UFC wants me to be an assassin, they want to hire me to go down and end it, I’ll end it. If they don’t cut it, awesome, too. I don’t really care. It’s more about myself.”

He added: “This is a selfish sport. You do go in there (by) yourself, you get paid yourself. I obviously got a team, Juan Archuleta, the Training Lab that helped me get there. But when you’re out there and you’re doing it, it’s your name, you’re by yourself.

“[My legacy means] everything. That’s the point, breaking records. I’m the first one to go down and do it, put that much work in. It means everything.”

