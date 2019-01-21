‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Live Feeds: How to Watch Season 2 Streaming

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother in the USA premieres on January 21, 2019, but the premiere is two-part. The second part airs on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 .m. CT. As usual, live feeds will be running 24-hours a day in the CBB house, following each of the celebrity contestants’ every move. The live feeds this season will not be available until after the west coast airing of the Tuesday night episode and they will continue to run up until the two-hour finale in a few weeks.

The Celebrity Big Brother live feeds are exclusive to CBS All Access, which is available via either of the following options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

According to CBS All-Access, fans across the country will be able to watch the live broadcast of across multiple platforms. In addition, fans can catch up on every episode on-demand after they air live. The show can be watched on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, and Amazon Channels, as reported by CBS.

In addition to the live feeds, Celebrity Big Brother After Dark, aka BBAD, is an after-show that will exclusively air live on Pop TV. The show brings fans a live late-night look inside the Big Brother house seven nights a week.

Some of the celebrity houseguests this season on CBB include Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte, Kandi Burruss, Dina Lohan and Lolo Jones. Ahead of the big premiere of the show, Braxton spoke with Entertainment Weekly and said, “I’m going to go to sleep when there’s drama so my name is not in the mix. ‘Cause even if I’m in the room and don’t say nothing, it’s just Tamar said …’ So I’m going to go to bed.” Braxton also said that she won’t be afraid to call anyone a liar on the show. She also said that she believes she will go far in the competition this season.

Celebrities on the season 2 cast are competing for a prize of $250,000.