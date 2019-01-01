Citrus Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Kentucky vs Penn State Online

The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions will meet in Orlando on New Year’s Day for the VRBO Citrus Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2018 Citrus Bowl Preview

Kentucky opened the season 7-1 before stumbling late and splitting their last four games. They finished the regular season by demolishing in-state rivals the Louisville Cardinals 56-10.

The Wildcats held Louisville to just 79 passing yards.

“Obviously, a very gratifying victory,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, according to the Associated Press.

“Getting nine (wins) is a big deal. Hasn’t been done in 41 years and that is significant. I’m proud of that team. They deserve some recognition.”

Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed 10 times for 79 yards and another score.

“It was huge for us,” Wilson said, per AP. “It was a mindset for us that we need to go out there and show everybody how explosive we are as an offense. We just came out humming, ready to go. Ready to make plays. I thought it was contagious.”

Running back Benny Snell carried 18 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The junior is 107 yards shy of Sonny Collins’ school rushing record of 3,835 yards.

Snell has declared for the NFL draft, but he’ll play on Tuesday.

“As of now, I’m playing in the bowl game,” Snell said after the win over Louisville, according to the Associated Press. “I’m not done yet. To add on to this (record), it’s not really important, but I keep it in my mind.

“I got 100 tonight, so I need 100 more, and the bowl game will help me with that.”

As a team, the Wildcats average 4.9 yards per carry, good for 33rd among FBS teams.