How to Watch Danielle Collins vs Petra Kvitova Online in USA [Australian Open 2019]

American Danielle Collins has toppled three ranked opponents in her surprising run at the 2019 Australian Open. On Day 11 at Melbourne Park, she’ll try to add one more to the list when she and No. 8 Petra Kvitova battle for a spot in the women’s final.

For those in the United States looking to watch, the match will start Wednesday night at about 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN 2. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, there are still a number of different ways to watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or streaming device. Here’s a rundown of your options:

Hulu With Live TV

No cable or internet login credentials necessary

In addition to an extensive on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News.

You can start a subscription to “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

No cable or internet login credentials necessary

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Requires cable log-in or participating internet service provider

Additionally, you can also watch the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

For a simulcast of the ESPN2 broadcast, you’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch on the ESPN platforms. Additionally, the match will also be available on ESPN3, which you can watch if you’re logged in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). If you don’t have a cable log-in or participating ISP, you can also sign up for Hulu or Sling TV and then use those credentials to sign in and watch the match on the ESPN digital platforms.

FuboTV

A replay of the match will be shown Thursday (6 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET) on the Tennis Channel, which is included in FuboTV’s “Sports Plus” add-on bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Collins vs Kvitova Preview

Collins entered the 2019 Australian Open with a 0-5 career record in majors. Now, in what is her first time in the main draw at Melbourne Park, she’s bumped that record up to 4-5 and is one victory away from not only her first Grand Slam final–but her first WTA final.

“This has all been a really incredible experience,” she said after her quarterfinal win. “This time last year I was playing a challenger in Newport Beach. I think I’m really embracing it.”

The 25-year-old American was a giant killer through the opening four rounds, taking down three seeded opponents. She fought back from a set down in her opening-round match to beat No. 14 Julia Georges, she easily handled No. 19 Caroline Garcia in the third round, and she absolutely obliterated No. 2 Angelique Kerber, dropping just two games in the 56-minute fourth-round match.

Collins ran into some trouble in the quarterfinals against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who had previously knocked off No. 9 Kiki Bertens and No. 5 Sloane Stephens. Pavlyuchenkova took the opening set thanks to three breaks, but Collins held on nine of her remaining 10 service games and picked up some timely breaks (including one at 6-5 in the second set) to roll to the 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Kvitova, on the other hand, has ran into precisely zero trouble in Melbourne. In her five wins thus far, she has yet to drop a set, has tallied 21 breaks and has held serve in 30 consecutive games. In a remarkable show of consistency, four of her five victories have lasted between 67 and 69 minutes. It has been an absolutely dominant performance for any player, let alone someone who was recovering from severe knife wounds on her playing hand just two years ago.

“I didn’t really imagine to be back on this great stadium and play with the best,” she said in an emotional interview after disposing of crowd favorite Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals. “It’s great.”

Kvitova and Collins met a couple weeks ago in Brisbane, with the former clawing out a tough-fought 6-7(6), 7-6(6), 6-3 victory.

“(Collins) doesn’t really have the experience but on the other hand she’s very fearless and she’s very aggressive,” Kvitova said. “I do remember (our last) match in Brisbane – it was really up and down and she was serving for the match, so I really need to be better this time.

The winner will move on the women’s final, where they will face either No. 4 Naomi Osaka or No. 7 Karolina Pliskova.