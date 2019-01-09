How to Watch Dayton vs George Washington Basketball Online

Atlanta 10 foes the Dayton Flyers and the George Washington Colonials will meet in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night.

Dayton vs George Washington Preview

The Flyers have sandwiched two four-game winning streaks around a midseason 1-5 stretch. They opened their Atlantic 10 schedule with a dominant 72-48 home victory over Richmond.

“We put two halves together today instead of coming out slow,” Dayton senior Josh Cunningham said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “We worked on that in practice all week. We had a week until we played again, so that’s one thing we’ve been drilling: come out in the second half and finish the game off. That’s what we did tonight.”

The forward grabbed 10 rebounds and shot a scorching 11-of-14 from the field for 25 points.

“I thought Josh was dominant,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said, per the paper. “Offensively, the numbers speak for themselves, but (it was) his voice on the defensive end — he was the anchor for us back there in the zone for us — and at his position he can see the movement and what’s going on. I thought he did a good job with his awareness and his voice of keeping everybody engaged from a defensive standpoint.”

Cunningham, a Chicago native, eclipsed 1,000 career points during the win.

“I had no clue,” Cunningham said, according to Flyer News. “It was kind of shocking when [the PA announcer] said it. I was kind of like ‘Oh.’ It was definitely great to be able do it at home in front of the home crowd, do it with my teammates, my brothers.”

The Flyers haven’t won at the Smith Center since 2009. Despite a 10-8 record in conference play a season ago, they were 1-8 on the road.

“I know last year was terrible,” Cunningham said, per the Dayton Daily News. “I know the one win we had on the road last year was against Richmond. That’s something that sticks in my head. We don’t want that same thing happening this year.”

The Colonials lost seven of their first eight games, but they’ve gone 4-2 since. They began A 10 play with a surprising 70-56 road victory over Saint Joseph’s. GW held the Hawks to just 32.3 percent shooting from the field.

“We got five or six guys on our team that have never played an A-10 game, never mind an A 10 game on the road to open up conference play,” head coach Maurice Joseph said, according to The GW Hatchet. “Given that, all of our guys did a great job of staying within the moment.”

Sophomore guard Terry Nolan Jr. notched game highs in points, 23, and rebounds, 12.

“To win our first game on the road is just big for us,” Nolan said, per the Hatchet. “We’re a young team, we’re going to keep pushing, keep progressing.”