How to Watch FA Cup Round 4 Online in USA

Thirty-two teams will try to advance past the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

FA Cup Fourth Round Preview

Bristol City and Bolton will kick off the fourth round at Ashton Gate at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Wanderers are toiling in the English League Championship’s relegation zone; at 22 points through 28 matches, they’re in 23rd place out of 24 sides.

They’ll play 22nd-place Reading on Tuesday, forcing manager Phil Parkinson to prioritize the fight against relegation.

“We’ll go there with the intention of getting through, obviously, but one eye has got to be on that Reading game on Tuesday night,” Parkinson said, according to The Bolton News.

“They have got a free weekend and I have got to make sure that when we come to that game that we’re fresh and ready to go.”

As a result, expect to see Joe Pritchard, a 22-year-old central midfielder, and 17-year-old defender Luca Connell in action on Friday. Both players recently debuted for the team.

“They were there on merit on how they have played for their respective teams and also how they have trained with the first team,” Parkinson said, per The Bolton News. “It’s a bonus for us, they are almost like extra players, who can give us that touch of quality.”

Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, who may give way to Remi Matthews on Friday, said a victory over Bristol could actually aid in the fight up the League Championship table.

“It’s all about confidence,” he said, per The Bolton News. “One win and your whole world can change.

“Last season the Sheffield Wednesday game in the cup gave us a platform to improve and build on. If we can get away from there (Bristol) with a decent result then it’s something to build on for the league game.

“We have got good lads, good characters, and I’m sure we’ll pull through it.”

Ten minutes after the match starts, Arsenal will host Manchester United.

Stanley and Derby County will open play on Saturday, taking the pitch at 7:30 a.m. That’ll be followed by eight 10 a.m. matches: Shrewsbury vs. Wolves, Middlesbrough vs. Newport County, Swansea City vs. Gillingham, Newcastle vs. Watford, Brighton vs. West Brom, Doncaster vs. Oldham, Manchester City vs. Burnley FC, and Portsmouth vs. QPR. Millwall then host Everton at 12:30 p.m., followed by AFC Wimbledon’s visit to West Ham at 2:45 p.m.

On Sunday, Crystal Palace host Tottenham at 11:00 a.m., then Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday play at Stamford Bridge.

Barnet and Brentford close out the round at the Hive Stadium on Monday at 2:45 p.m.