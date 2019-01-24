How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open 2019 Online Without Cable

Jason Day will look to defend his Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines, starting on Thursday.

Coverage of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open will be broadcast on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday through Sunday). You can find the broadcast schedule here. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and CBS on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets, which you can find here) are two of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets, which you can find here).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime

Note: This option is for the CBS coverage on Saturday and Sunday only

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

The Golf Channel is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle, but CBS is not available on Sling TV.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the Golf Channel coverage live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Farmers Insurance 2019 Preview

Jason Day, who won the event last year and in 2015, said he was recently inspired by Tiger Woods’ former dominance at Torrey Pines — where Woods won the 2008 US Open and an additional seven PGA Tour events.

“I was watching Golf Channel this morning and from 2005 to 2008 Tiger won this four times in a row,” Day said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Tiger is a different beast, but it’d be nice to be able to [defend] at least once; I’ve never been able to do it.

“I’ve had some success here and I’m excited about the memories that come back.”

Day enters the tournament with a new set of irons.

“The way I finished the FedExCup championships, I didn’t finish well there, I finished 17th or 18th,” Day said, according to Golfweek. “Even though I had won twice, I didn’t really compete where I really wanted to and that was in the big stuff.”

He added: “Last year I struggled with the left shot, especially with the miss. It would constantly go left and I struggled with that a lot. So with the 760s, we moved the CG (center of gravity) a little bit further to the toe with some tungsten weight in the toe.”

Day’s goal is to return to his form of 2015, when he won the PGA Championship and four other PGA Tour events.

“I averaged about 70 percent greens in regulation, I was No. 1 in putting,” Day said, per Golfweek. “I think if I can just do that, then I should have a decent year.”

Woods won the Tour Championship in September, his last official start. He was able to savor his first tour victory in five years, as the event ended the 2018 PGA Tour season.

“I got a chance to be around my friends and my family, to hear some of the stories of how nervous they were and how emotional they were,” Woods said, according to the PGA Tour website. “That was touching to me because I didn’t really expect that because I’m inside the ropes. I know what it took for me, but I didn’t know it would have affected anyone else like that.”

Last year, he finished in the top six in two majors, tying for sixth at the Open Championship then finishing in second at the PGA Championship.

“It’s cool to see him back,” Day said of Woods, per the PGA Tour website. “It’s just interesting to see how he’ll go this year because obviously last year you’re just trying to build and build and build. … Is he going to come back out and start saying that he’s competing and playing and, ‘I’m going to win every week,’ because that’s kind of the old Tiger that I knew.”