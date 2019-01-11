Haney vs Ndongeni Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

Devin Haney will take on Xolisani Ndongeni in a lightweight boxing match at StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport on Friday night.

In the United States, the fight will be televised on Showtime, with the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, don’t have Showtime, or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Haney vs Ndongeni Preview

Haney, who turned 20 in November, is 20-0 in his young career, with 13 knockouts. His last time out, he bested world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos via unanimous decision in Haney’s second consecutive “ShoBox: The New Generation” bout.

“Burgos is a crafty veteran with a lot of heart but tonight I showed the world why I’m the next superstar in boxing,” Haney said, according to Boxing News. “I’m ready to take on all the champions in the lightweight division. I’m the new money and Showtime is my home. I’m coming for everyone!”

The division’s hottest prospect added: “Burgos was softer on the inside. Once I started to break him down that took some steam out of him. It depends on who I’m fighting, but I can box on the outside or mix it up on the inside, and tonight I showed both. I used my jab and worked the inside. That was my dad’s game plan and it worked.”

Haney moved from Oakland to Las Vegas at age 7. When he was 13, he made the decision to commit his life to boxing.

“It was a risk, I know that,” Haney told Sporting News. “From the very beginning I knew I wanted to be a professional boxer and when I was in the gym at about 13 or 14 and I was sparring with top pros, all world champions, I knew that I didn’t want to hang around wasting time working on something that was taking me somewhere that I didn’t want to go. My family brought me to Las Vegas with them from Oakland because they wanted a better life and opportunities, and that for me meant that I could spend my time in better gyms and learning from better fighters.”

Friday’s bout will also be a “ShoBox: The New Generation” fight.

“I’m looking to start off 2019 with another great performance on Showtime,” Haney said, according to ESPN. “I’ll be facing a very dangerous undefeated fighter in Xolisani Ndongeni. He’s not just coming to fight. Ndongeni thinks he can win. These are the fights I need. I’m going to show the world once again that I’m not a prospect, I’m an elite fighter, and I deserve a world title shot.”

The 28-year-old Ndongeni, out of South Africa, is 25-0 with 13 knockouts to his credit.

“Come Friday night, it’s going to be show time,” Ndongeni said, according to Fight News. “Because, with all due respect, I’m no pushover and I didn’t come here to lose.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time. I have fought many styles and I’ve seen it all. I’m not scared.

“We are not looking for anything less than a win. I’m not leaving here without one.”