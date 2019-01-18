How to Watch Harvard vs Cornell Hockey Online

The No. 15 Cornell Big Red will host the Harvard Crimson at Lynah Rink on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to most ECAC hockey games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Harvard vs Cornell Preview

Cornell is coming off a pair of home victories over Arizona State on January 11 and 12. They won 6-1 and 3-2.

“We talked about how we have to play this like a playoff weekend,” head coach Mike Schafer said after the second victory, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “Them being No. 13 in the country, I think everybody just takes them for granted. They are a really, really good hockey team. … It was a great win for us and a good weekend for getting the sweep, and now its ECACs for the rest of the way.”

Sophomore forward Cam Donaldson scored twice on Saturday, bringing his season total to nine. His 0.6 goals per game rank him 13th in the country.

“We talk about with Cam that if you want to be a dominant player in the league, you have to go for it offensively,” Schafer told The Cornell Daily Sun. “He’s done a really good job defensively, too. Full confidence in him to play against anybody because he’s responsible, but he can be electric, and the first goal he scored tonight he kept just moving his feet and the second one was just a great rip against a really good goaltender.”

Cornell is now 4-0-1 in their last five games, a stretch that began with a 2-1 win over Harvard on December 1. The Crimson won the teams’ first matchup of the season 4-1 on November 24.

“I don’t think there’s any secret, when you play a team for the third time, you’ve kind of got the gist of their players, the kind of systems they run, how they want to play,” Schafer said, per The Cornell Daily Sun.

The Crimson are 7-5-3, 4-4-2 in conference play. They toppled No. 6 Quinnipiac 2-1 their last time out behind 46 saves from goaltender Michael Lackey, snapping a two-game losing streak.

“After our first few games, he started to look more and more comfortable,” Harvard head coach Ted Donato said of Lackey, according to The Harvard Crimson. “I think he has given the locker room the feel that he can really give us the kind of goaltending that we can win big games with.”

The Bobcats score 3.68 goals per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation. They didn’t find the back of the net until 30 seconds remained.

“I knew that as soon as the score went to 2-1, it was going to be a dramatic ending,” Lackey said, per the Crimson. “[My frustration after the goal] was a mix between wanting the shutout and then also understanding that the rest of the 30 seconds … was going to be a lot tougher than having a 2-0 lead.”