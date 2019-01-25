How to Watch New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Online in USA

After suffering defeat in the opener, the New Zealand cricket team will look to bounce back in the second ODI against India at Mount Maunganui. For those in the United States, the match will start at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match–and every other match of the India Tour of New Zealand series–on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterwards.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Preview

New Zealand struggled against India’s bowlers in the first ODI, notching 157 runs in just 38 overs as they fell by eight wickets.

Kane Williamson had easily the most success among the Black Caps’ batsmen, going for 64 runs from 81 balls.

“I think they did perhaps expose us in some areas — I think the length they bowled was outstanding, it did make scoring hard to achieve,” Williamson said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“For a period of time there we were ticking it over. Whenever we put together six or seven overs or 25 runs, we’d lose another wicket, and that seemed to be the theme throughout our innings.

“Often it can come down to making a couple of better decisions, as batsmen, if you do get past perhaps that crossroads of pressure and come out the other side, then you can build those partnerships. It’s a fine line.”

In his first two overs, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami dismissed Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, then he added a third wicket later; the 28-year-old was named man of the match.

“Till now, whatever we have achieved has been a team effort,” Shami said, according to The Indian Express. “We enjoy each other’s success and are able to execute our plans. If we have a plan that doesn’t work, there’s always a Plan B. As a bowling unit, we decide things together. … Pitches were similar to Australia but the grounds there were bigger and climate was warmer, here the venues are smaller with pleasant temperatures. Important to adapt and we’re enjoying it.”

Fellow Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took four and two wickets, respectively.

“It was one of our most balanced performances,” Men in Blue captain Virat Kohli said, per The Indian Express. “With the ball, couldn’t have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300-plus but the bowlers were brilliant. To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant. Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out. The lines and lengths bowled by the spinners were brilliant because the pitch only slowed down in the second half and they were really good. Really important innings for Shikhar (Dhawan) and we spoke during the sun break that he needed to finish the game to get some momentum. He is a dangerous player when in rhythm.”