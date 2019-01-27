How to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live in USA

The India and New Zealand cricket teams will meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for a second straight match in the third installment of the sides’ five-ODI series.

For those in the United States, the match will start at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the India Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Preview

If New Zealand are to take the five-ODI series, they must win out. India won the first match by eight wickets then took the second by scoring 324 for 4 and bowling out the Black Caps for 234 in 40.2 overs.

Through two matches, the Black Caps haven’t been able to solve Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kedar Jadhav, who’ve yielded 14 wickets at an average of 16.5, with an impressive economy rate of 4.78.

“It’s not that we can’t play spin bowling, we’ve just taken some options that haven’t been the best options at times,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“I have faith in our guys — we played the spin bowling very well against Sri Lanka and they had a lot of spinners as well, so it’s not like we can’t, we just haven’t done it effectively. The two wrist-spinners they have here are very effective bowlers – our challenge is to find a way to be better.”

In the last match, Yadav produced his second consecutive four-wicket performance, taking New Zealand from 136-4 to 166-8.

“He’s a clever bowler — you don’t see the left arm leg-spinner too often,” Stead added. “He uses his googly very well, and we have to find a way to combat him. In the first game, after seven overs he was 0-30 and I thought we actually played him pretty well, and maybe we’ve just got to pull back the throttle a little bit around our scoring and just be happy with 0-45 if we can.”

India’s opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced 154 runs, but New Zealand bowlers kept the Men in Blue’s bats in check for the rest of the match.

“Clinical performance again,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, according to The Times of India. “We were really balanced with the bat. 325 was par. Not something you feel comfortable considering New Zealand’s batting. Bit it was good to put up a balanced performance.”

Sharma was named the man of the match.

“Good feeling (on his performance) but most importantly, we won the game,” Rohit said, according to The Times of India. “We never know how the pitch is going to play to start with. But as the game went on, we understood what the par score would be.

“When New Zealand–Sri Lanka player here, it was a high-scoring game. 325 was par. But our bowlers delivered.”