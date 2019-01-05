How to Watch Kansas vs Iowa State Online Without Cable

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will visit the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Kansas vs Iowa State Preview

The Jayhawks opened the season 10-0 before dropping their first true road test 80-76 against No. 18 Arizona State. They bounced back with an 87-63 victory over Eastern Michigan then won their first Big 12 matchup of the season 70-63 over No. 23 Oklahoma at home.

The Jayhawks carried a 40-25 lead into halftime against the Sooners, but let their opponents cut the lead to four in the final minute.

“I thought the first half we ran well. Probably as efficiently as we’ve run all year,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to the Associated Press. “The second half was a dud. There was no transition at all the second half.”

The Sooners cut the lead to six with three minutes remaining. Then Kansas freshman Quentin Grimes turned the ball over on a drive, only to steal the ball back with a diving effort and dish the ball to fellow freshman guard Devon Dotson, who converted a layup, got fouled, and hit his free throw.

“That’s the best play he’s made all year,” Self said of Grimes, according to The University Daily Kansan. “It’s a great play, and the reason it’s a great play is because he turned it over and got it back.”

Grimes, one of the most heralded freshmen in the nation heading into the season, has struggled, averaging 8.5 points on 41.2 percent shooting. But he scored 16 against Eastern Michigan and 14 against Oklahoma.

“I knew I had just turned the ball over right before that possession, and [Oklahoma guard Miles Reynolds] was fumbling it,” Grimes said, per the Kansan. “So I knew I had to get on the floor and dive for the ball.”

Dotson led the Jayhawks with 16 points. Junior big man Dedric Lawson, the team’s leading scorer on the year, struggled from the floor, shooting 6-of-17 for 13 points. He grabbed 15 rebounds and recorded three blocks.

“It was a momentum changer,” Lawson said of Grimes’ steal, per the Kansan. “We had nothing going, then he got the steal. It gave the guys a cushion and a little more room to just play defense, secure rebounds and just knock down free throws.”

The Cyclones are 11-2. They’ve won four straight since falling to No. 18 Iowa 98-84 on the road.

They knocked off Oklahoma State 69-63 in Stillwater to open their Big 12 schedule.

Iowa State shot a measly 36.4 percent from the field, but turned the ball over just 10 times. Four Cyclones scored 12 or more points.

“I thought this was our most complete game of guys being about each other, from one through 13, regardless of four minutes, one minute, or 37,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said, according to the Associated Press. “That’s what it’s got to be for this team. Any time you win on the road, it’s tough in this league.”