How to Watch Kansas vs Kentucky Online Without Cable

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks will meet at Rupp Arena in Lexington for an SEC/Big 12 Challenge tilt on Saturday.

Kansas vs Kentucky Preview

The Jayhawks bounced back from an upset defeat at West Virginia to knock off No. 22 Iowa State 80-76 at home on Monday, avenging a loss from earlier in the Big 12 season.

National player of the year candidate Dedric Lawson performed brilliantly, scoring 29 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbing 15 rebounds.

“I’m excited playing against Kentucky,” the big man said, according to The Kansas City Star. “I’ve never played against Kentucky. You want to play in one of the best arenas in college. Rupp is one of them. Blue bloods battling it out … it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

With absences in their front court, Kansas has leaned heavily on Lawson, their leading scorer (19.5 points per game) and rebounder (10.9). Junior center Udoka Azubuike played in nine games before undergoing season-ending hand surgery. Sophomore big man Silvio De Sousa has yet to play this season, due to eligibility issues.

The Wildcats have won five straight, and their last two victories came against ranked opponents: They edged Auburn 82-80 on the road then demolished No. 22 Mississippi State 76-55 at home.

Freshman point guard Ashton Hagans notched nine assists — almost as many as the rest of the players on both teams combined (10) — and two steals to go with five points in the win over the Bulldogs.

Head coach John Calipari praised the freshman’s defense after the win.

“When you’re on the ball playing like he plays, it bleeds into everybody else,” Calipari said, according to The Courier-Journal. “If your guy at the point is getting beat on a dribble and can’t control the guy a little bit, you’re in jeopardy.

“That’s why when we recruit point guards, if we have a guy, I tell them: ‘How are we going to start our defense if he can’t stay in front of the ball?’ The stats don’t matter to me; can he do it? Last year, we had Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) did it, and now Ashton does it.”

Self is more than aware of what kind of effect Hagans can have on Kansas freshman guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes.

“They’re playing well,” Self said, according to The Kansas City Star. “They were really good, especially the last 10 to 12 minutes against Mississippi State the other night,” Self said. “They’re good. They’re big. They’ve got enough fouls to give so they should never have to play shorthanded up front. (Ashton) Hagans has developed into a premier guard and maybe he is as good a defensive guard (as there is in the country).”