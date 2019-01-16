How to Watch Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova Online in USA [Australian Open 2019]

Day 3 at the 2019 Australian Open marked a good day for the Americans with big wins from Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova. Now, No. 17 seed Madison Keys will look to continue that trend when she takes on Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

Keys vs Potapova Preview

Overall Keys’ 2018 season was mostly a disappointment for a player of her quality. As she struggled with various injuries throughout the year, she failed to reach a final for the first time since 2013 and finished with a ranking of 17th despite being as high as No. 10 earlier in the year

Still, the 23-year-old American consistently raised her game to a high level under the brightest lights. She was one of the WTA’s most consistent players at last year’s Grand Slams, advancing to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the semifinals at the French Open and US Open.

“It’s all of a sudden, for me, I’m more nervous and more locked in and all of that,” Keys said about the difference for her when playing a Grand Slam event. “That’s actually something that I’m really working hard on to be able to do that more often and not have to have it be a slam for that switch to kind of happen for me.”

And despite not playing a warmup to this year’s Australian Open, she once again looked dangerous in her opening match, dropping just four games in a win over wild-card Destanee Aiava. Keys won a whopping 82 percent of her service points and broke Aiava four times in the dominant effort.

“There are always nerves before any Grand Slam match, but especially when you haven’t played any matches leading up to it,” she said. “Definitely a little bit nervous. I felt like I had to just keep may feet moving and try to get all of that out. But after being able to kind of get it quickly, I felt a lot better.”

Her second-round opponent, the 17-year-old Potapova took down World No. 54 Pauline Parmentier in straight sets to capture her first ever Grand Slam victory.

“I don’t feel the pressure at all,” she said after her 6-4 7-6(5) win. “I am just feeling the power. This power of youth is really helpful for me.”

Though she’s only ranked 90th, Potapova is a former junior World No. 1 who appeared in a pair of WTA International finals last year. She’s an impressive young, rising talent, and while Keys is certainly the favorite, she’ll have to be careful with her.

The winner will meet either No. 12 seed Elise Mertens or Margarita Gasparyan in the third round.