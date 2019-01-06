How to Watch Memphis vs Houston Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 19 Houston Cougars will host the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center on Sunday.

Memphis vs Houston Preview

On Wednesday, the Cougars demolished Tulsa 74-56 to remain unbeaten in 14 tries as both teams entered American Athletic Conference play. The Golden Hurricane shot just 17-of-55 from the field.

“We put so much emphasis on defense and rebounding and having a defined way we are going to win the game,” Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson said, according to the Associated Press. “Our kids when they walk out of that locker room and onto the court, whether it’s at practice or games, they have a clear idea of how we are going to win. Everything with us starts with defense.”

Houston boasts one of the best defenses in the nation — they hold opponents to 35.4 percent shooting from the field, the second-lowest mark in Division I, and opponents score 57.9 points per game, the fourth-best figure.

“Houston is playing some exceptional basketball,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said, according to the Memphis athletic department website. “They’re shooting the ball at a high clip. They’re getting after people. They’re very tough and they’re a very physical team that hangs its hat on its defense.”

Sophomore guard Corey Davis Jr. leads the Cougars with 15.8 points per game. He hits 2.8 three-pointers per game on 36.8 percent shooting from deep. Junior guard Armoni Brooks hits a team-high 3.4 threes per game on 38.1 percent outside shooting, scoring 14.4 points per game.

“They have some really good guards, good scorers, and everybody excels in their roles,” Hardaway told the athletic department website. “Coach Sampson has done a really good job with what he has. He’s worked his [tail] off to get the roster that he’s wanted and they’re playing good basketball.”

The Tigers started the season 5-5, but they’ve rattled off four straight wins. They opened their conference schedule with an 85-74 victory over Wichita State at home. Sophomore forward Kyvon Davenport came off the bench to lead all players with 25 points.

“The one thing we’re not worried about is the offensive end because we feel like we have enough weapons to score,” Hardaway said, according to The Commercial Appeal. “We still scored 85 points tonight with having an off night, which is still amazing to us, especially the way we started off.”

Freshman guard Antwann Jones scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

“Y’all haven’t seen nothing yet, to be honest,” Jones said after the win, per The Commercial Appeal. “I’m going to be honest with you.”