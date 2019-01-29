How to Watch Ohio State vs Michigan Basketball Online

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Crisler Center for a Big Ten battle on Tuesday.

Ohio State vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines (19-1 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play) went on the road and demolished Indiana 69-46 on Friday.

“[Assembly Hall] was charged up like I remember it was in [2013] when we came here as the number one team in the country and you couldn’t hear yourself think,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, according to The Michigan Daily. “And our kids went out and just executed. Says a lot about who they are and how they adjust.”

Beilein’s squad — which allows 56.5 points per game, the third-best mark in the nation — held the Hoosiers to just 27.6 percent shooting. Indiana started three guards, who combined to shoot 5-of-24 for 15 points.

“They came in here and did what they wanted, when they wanted, how they wanted,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said, per the Daily. “Our team in general right now is soft. We’re also, for whatever reason, scared. You could just tell by the way that we played. Fight isn’t there right now and the confidence isn’t there on either end of the floor.”

Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis dropped a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding an assist and a block.

“We were just so mentally prepared for this game,” Brazdeikis told the paper. “We watched a lot of film on them, we knew exactly what we had to do defensively and offensively. None of us were shying away from shots. … We were really confident in ourselves and we were ready to go.”

On Saturday, the Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5) bested Nebraska 70-60 on the road to snap a five-game losing streak.

“This group has been pretty tied together even through as hard a stretch as any of us could have dreamed of,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to the Associated Press. “They’ve stayed together, and finally some things went our way.”

Freshman guard Luther Muhammad led all scorers with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 18 of them coming in the second period. He hit a trio of three-pointers in a five-minute span as part of a 20-5 run in the second. The third of those triples bounced off the front of the rim then hit the backboard before dropping through.

“To be honest, every time I let it go I feel like it’s good,” Muhammad said, per AP. “That one, that was a straight heat check. I just felt like, ‘Today’s my day. God is on my side today.'”

Ohio State held the Cornhuskers to 36.2 percent shooting from the field.

“I think this shows what type of team we are when we play the full 40 minutes,” senior guard C.J. Jackson said, per AP. “We obviously know Nebraska is a good team. They’ve been struggling here late. They’ve been ranked this year. We just know once we play the full 40 minutes we can play with anybody.”