How to Watch Munguia vs Inoue Live Stream Online for Free

Jaime Munguia will defend his WBO light middleweight title against Takeshi Inoue in Houston on Saturday.

Munguia vs Inoue Preview

Munguia is represented by Golden Boy and Zanfer Promotions. He’s defending his WBO light middleweight title — which he took from Sadam Ali via fourth-round TKO in May — for the third time.

“There’s a lot of competition at 154 pounds,” Munguia said, according to ESPN. “I’m willing to fight all of them. I’m happy to start the year off early. I fight when I’m told to fight, so I’m glad that I’m already fighting in January. If they put four fights in front of me for this year, then I’ll fight four times.

“I have worked hard to be in main events like this. I think for me this is just the start. I want to make history. I was happy to be the co-main event of Canelo [Alvarez] versus [Gennady Golovkin in September], and now that I’m headlining this event, I am more motivated.”

A Munguia victory would trigger a mandatory WBO title defense against Irish 33-year-old Dennis Hogan. It seems the Mexican star will eventually move up to middleweight.

“The plan is to move up to 160 pounds in about a year,” Munguia said, per ESPN. “We’re fine making weight now. I have no problems, but I feel I can move up and fight in other divisions. My body is such that I could even go up to 168 pounds.”

After Munguia’s ascension to middleweight, he and his camp will likely press for a fight with Alvarez or Golovkin.

“He definitely wants Canelo, but only time will tell,” said Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez, per ESPN. “If Jaime keeps passing these tests and doing what he is supposed to and getting the experience, eventually that will be a big fight down the line. It will come down to Canelo’s decision. It would be up to him. It would be at his discretion if he wants to give the kid an opportunity.

“I would love to see the fight. I think it would be a terrific fight.”

The 29-year-old Inoue is 13-0-1 in his career, but he’s fought outside of his native Japan just once, defeating Sawaeng Kingkaeo via TKO in Thailand in September 2016.

“Fighting for a world title is something I’ve dreamed about. I’m really excited. With this fight, I can accomplish something people said was impossible,” Inoue said in December, according to The Japan Times. “[Munguia is] a strong fighter with good punching, stamina, and technique, but I can match him.”