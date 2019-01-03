How to Watch NC State vs Miami Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 18 North Carolina State Wolfpack will visit the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday as both teams enter ACC play.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of both packages right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

NC State vs Miami Preview

The Wolfpack finished their non-conference schedule with a blowout victory over Loyola Maryland on December 28 for a 12-1 record entering ACC play.

“I thought we did a tremendous job in the non-conference,” head coach Kevin Keatts said after the 97-64 win, according to The News & Observer. “If you told me we would be 12-1, I probably would have taken it.”

He added: “I’m proud of the way these guys have taken care of business and how professional they have been and how hard they have worked throughout these non-conference games.”

Senior guard and leading scorer Torin Dorn paced the Wolfpack with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting against the Greyhounds.

Ten players average at least 12 minutes per game for NC State, and all of them have played at least 12 of the squad’s 13 contests. Dorn leads the team at just 25.3 minutes per game. With well-rested players, the Wolfpack utilize a full-court press that’s helped force opponents into 249 turnovers, the ninth-highest mark in the nation.

“I think it’s been good for us,” Dorn said of the team’s depth, according to the Associated Press. “I think we have a lot of guys who play extremely hard. When we’re able to rotate in and out of that, we’re able to stay fresh. It’s worked for us so far and we’ll see how it goes come ACC (play), and hopefully that’ll be an asset for us.”

NC State’s depth also works to their advantage when a key cog is having an off night. Markell Johnson, the team’s second leading scorer, went scoreless in 14 minutes against the Greyhounds.

“Markell was low energy, so when you’re low energy, you don’t play for me,” Keatts said, according to the Technician. “I’m not mad at him, but as you guys understand from me, it’s not the guy who scores the most points, it’s the guy who plays the hardest.”

It’s been a season of runs for Miami, who opened the campaign with five straight wins before dropping four in a row, including a pair of defeats to Ivy League foes Yale and Penn.

They’ve since claimed victory in three consecutive games, though not exactly against a murderer’s row: Houston Baptist, Florida Atlantic, and Campbell.

The team lost center Dang Gek for the season when he suffered a knee injury on December 1, and they’ve been playing without big man Dewan Hernandez as his eligibility is reviewed.

“We are happy with where we are right now,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said after defeating Campbell 73-62, according to the Associated Press. “We obviously are very short-handed. We’ve got some issues that we’re dealing with and hopefully we can somehow manage to figure out a way to defend well enough to stay in the game and make enough shots to put some pressure on our opponents.”