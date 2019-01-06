How to Watch Nebraska vs Iowa Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Sunday.

Nebraska vs Iowa Preview

The Cornhuskers are 11-3, but just 1-2 in Big Ten play. Most recently, they fell to Maryland 74-72 on the road; Terrapins freshman big man Jalen Smith hit a game-winning layup with three seconds remaining.

“They’re disappointed,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said of his players, according to The Daily Nebraskan. “You hear the celebration in the opposing locker room. It’s disappointing that you probably played well enough to win but you didn’t do enough little things.”

The size of Smith (6’10”, 215 pounds) and Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando (6’10”, 240 pounds) proved too much for an undersized Nebraska front line; only two Cornhuskers that average at least 13 minutes per game are taller than 6’6″ — senior forward Isaac Copeland (6’9″, 220 pounds) and junior forward Isaiah Roby (6’8″, 214 pounds).

Maryland won the rebounding battle 38-28 and the offensive rebounding battle 14-7. Fernando finished with 17 boards, seven of them on the offensive end.

The Terrapins went 8-of-17 from three-point range and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. The Cornhuskers shot 9-of-22 and 15-of-23 from those spots.

“You have to make your layups and free throws on the road,” Miles said, per the Nebraskan. “You can’t give them eight threes and not rebound. Pick one that you want to be awful at.”

Cornhuskers senior guard James Palmer Jr. led the team with 26 points and five steals, and tied for team highs of seven boards and four assists.

“They definitely made it tough on us,” Palmer said, per the Nebraskan. “We were just trying to get into our sets and run our plays and they definitely made it tough on us.”

He added: “We just have to get back into the gym, get back to our fundamentals, and look at what we need to work on on film.”

Like the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes boast a 11-3 record but have struggled early in Big Ten play. They’ve lost all three conference tests by a combined score of 44 points.

“We have dug ourselves a hole,” sophomore forward Luka Garza said, according to STATS LLC. “We are of a mindset that we have to push out of that. Every game is important for us right now. They are always important, but we need to get better every game from here on out.

“We need to come out with better focus. We’re going to take care of Nebraska on Sunday and then keep pushing forward.”