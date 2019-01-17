How to Watch New Mexico State vs Seattle Basketball Online

The New Mexico State Aggies will visit the Seattle Redhawks for a Western Athletic Conference clash on Thursday.

New Mexico State vs Seattle Preview

The Aggies (13-4) dropped their first game of WAC play, then responded with a pair of thrilling conference victories at home.

On January 10, sophomore Johnny McCants hit a half-court shot as the final buzzer sounded to down Grand Canyon 77-75.

“When I shot it, I knew it was going in the way I released it,” McCants said, according to The Round Up. “It felt good.”

The forward added: “After the shot went in, it was like fireworks exploded. The whole crowd, the whole team — I don’t know what happened, I got tackled out of nowhere. At the end, I was just lucky and fortunate that the shot felt good off the release and went in. It’s an amazing experience.”

McCants came off the bench to score 17 points, grab five boards, and block two shots.

On Saturday, NMSU erased a 12-point deficit to defeat CSU Bakersfield 73-62.

“We just couldn’t get enough stops in the first half to really push the basketball,” Aggies head coach Chris Jans said, according to The Round Up. “Our goal was to try to push it for 40 minutes — use our depth and get up and down the floor. That’s something we’ve been trying to do more since the Christmas break; get some easier baskets before the grind of the half court comes.”

Once again, a reserve came to NMSU’s rescue: Junior guard Terrell Brown came off the bench to lead the team with 19 points; 16 of them came in the second half.

The Redhawks got off to a 12-3 start this season, but they’ve opened WAC play with three consecutive losses. Seattle U appeared to be on their way to snapping Utah Valley’s 20-game home winning streak on Saturday, taking a 34-14 lead in the first half.

But the Wolverines cut the lead to 50-37 at halftime, then scored the first nine points and 14 of the first 16 points of the second half. The Redhawks hit just one field goal in the last 10 minutes of play to fall 88-78.

“The first half was maybe our best 20 minutes of basketball this season,” Redhawks head coach Jim Hayford said, according to The Seattle Times.

He added: “But we fouled too much in the second half and they are a great free-throw shooting team.

“We also turned it over 10 times in the second half and that led defense to offense. Where we need to grow as a team is when we don’t have offensive success, we can’t let it affect our defensive success.”